Fujinami wins in Japan on electric prototype

Takahisa Fujinami has taken Honda’s new RTL ELECTRIC Prototype to a debut victory for Team HRC at round six of the 2024 All-Japan Championship in Wakayama’s Yuasa Trial Park.

Riding with number 27, the number first assigned to Fujinami in 1994 when he entered the top class of the All-Japan Championship, and also the number he used in his first World Championship in 1996, Fujinami only hard around two weeks practice on the prototype.

Nevertheless, he approached the competition with the determination to win, and with no prior achievements in the All-Japan series, he started at the very front, which put him at a disadvantage for gauging his rivals’ performances. He had to face a tough battle with sections no one had previously attempted.

In the first lap, Fujinami quickly took the lead with a solid score. In the second lap, Fujinami adjusted his strategy. After suffering a 17-point loss in sections 7 to 11 during the first lap, he managed to score only 7 points in those sections during the second lap. His score for the second lap was 14 points, leaving his rivals unable to catch up, and it was clear that Fujinami’s victory was secured.

Takahisa Fujinami

“It has been a long time since I participated in a competition, and this was my first All-Japan Championship round after 21 years. Thanks to the development team for preparing a machine that allowed me to win under pressure. Despite some mistakes in the second half of the first lap and in the special sections, I am grateful to have secured this victory. In two weeks there’s next SUGO competition, and we will continue to refine the machine for optimal performance and aim for another victory. I am also thankful for the opportunity to reunite with the fans on the All-Japan stage. Your support helped me achieve this victory. Thank you very much.”

Hikaru Tsukamoto, Director, Honda R&D and MD HRC

“As this was Team HRC’s first race with the electric trial bike, I believe it was a day where rider Fujinami, the assistant, and all the staff learned a lot. We are very pleased with the result of securing 1st place, but we will remain focused for the rest of the planned races. Thank you to everyone who supported us in this venture.”

2024 All-Japan Championship Trials Round Six results