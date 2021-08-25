Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/19168

Campaign number – 3M3

Published date – 17 Aug 2021

Supplier – Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – National Network of Authorised Honda Motorcycle Franchises

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 Dec 2020 – 9 Aug 2021

Honda SXS1000

1000cc four stroke off-road side by side vehicles

Model Year 2021

Honda SXS700

675cc four stroke off-road side by side vehicles

Model Year 2021

The configurations sold can seat 2, 3, or 4 people and the vehicles are equipped with a full, integrated roll cage.

68 affected vehicles

See the VIN list here.

What are the defects?

The Electronic Power Steering (EPS) on these vehicles may have a defect in the steering joint. During manufacture the yoke bolts may have been tightened out of sequence, which could cause the steering yoke to separate from the steering shaft, resulting in loss of steering.

What are the hazards?

When the steering wheel in affected vehicles is turned, the steering does not respond. The loss of steering control can increase the risk of a accident, resulting in injury or death of vehicle occupants or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should make an appointment with their nearest Authorised Honda Dealer and arrange to have their unit inspected and, if necessary, repaired free of charge.

Consumers who are unsure whether they are affected can contact the Honda Recall Contact Centre, visit the website https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus, email customer.relations@honda.com.au or contact their preferred dealer.