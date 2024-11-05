Honda talks boost!

Honda has sprung a surprise overnight at EICMA with an all-new 75-degree V3 engine enhanced by an electric compressor showcased in what they call the ICE Concept bike.

Unlike traditional turbos driven by exhaust gases, this compressor is powered by an electric motor and positioned directly in front of the airbox. This configuration offers significant packaging advantages for motorcycle applications.

Unlike many recent boosted concept bikes from various manufacturers, Honda has clarified that this design study is aimed explicitly at large-capacity motorcycles.

The V3 layout has its own packaging advantages with the single rear-cylinder offset, which opens up opportunities for the top shock mount and exhaust routing.

Honda has gone the V3 route before, with the two-stroke NS400R of the mid-1980s. Fingers crossed that we see this new four-stroke boosted V3 hit production in some sexy new Honda motorcycles.

Honda V3 Engine Images