Honda WN7

Honda’s First Production EV Motorcycle

It’s taken them a while, but Honda is finally plugging in. The Japanese giant has confirmed that its first full-production electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7, will roll off the line later this year ahead of a 2026 market release.

Honda has spent years rolling out electric ‘concepts’ that felt more like art projects than road bikes, so it’s mildly shocking (pun intended) to see one actually heading for showrooms.

The WN7 takes its bones from the Honda EV FUN concept first shown at EICMA 2024, though thankfully, the WN7 looks a lot more like a motorcycle you could ride and a lot less like something from a sci-fi reboot of Tron.

What’s in a Name?

This being Honda, the name is delightfully overthought. The ‘W’ is for “Be the Wind”, the ‘N’ stands for “Naked”, and the ‘7’ signifies the power class. It’s the kind of branding logic only a committee could love, but at least it beats calling it the “e-SuperFutureGo.”

The Numbers That Matter

Honda claims the WN7 will deliver over 130 km of range from its fixed lithium-ion battery. More importantly, it supports automotive-grade CCS2 rapid charging, which means a 20–80 per cent top-up can be knocked out in just 30 minutes, enough time to grab a coffee and a pastry the size of your carbon footprint. If you’ve got a 6 kVA wallbox at home, you can get from flat to full in under three hours.

Despite tipping the scales at 217 kg, Honda is hinting at 600cc-like power levels with the instant shove of litre-bike torque, with the top-spec version reportedly pushing around 100 Nm. That should make it lively enough to keep up with your mates on petrol bikes, at least until they want to stop for fuel and you have to stop for volts.

Techy Bits

The WN7 will pack a five-inch TFT display with RoadSync smartphone connectivity and exclusive EV menus, plus LED lighting front and rear. Expect the full tech sheet and performance specs to be revealed at EICMA 2025, when Honda will finally take the covers off its long-awaited leap into the electric age.

Late to the EV party, they may be, but if anyone can convince motorcyclists to hum their way into the future quietly, it might just be Honda.

Honda WN7 Images