Honda Father’s Day gift ideas

Father’s Day is September 5 and Honda is offering some great gift ideas, whether you’re thinking a cap to keep the sun off and show off a bit of Honda pride, or a HRC T-Shirt for the racing fanatic. There’s the Expanda pack too, big enough to carry a full-face helmet, or the Honda Cooler Pack for keeping drinks cool at the track, in the garage or for any other occasion. Or if it’s keeping dad warm, check out the HRC hoodie!

There’s a huge range of Honda genuine gear, casual wear and accessories available via your local Honda dealer, so if you can, head in store and check it out, or visit the Honda Motorcycles Australia website.

Honda Expanda Pack

The Honda Expanda pack is the perfect option for adding extra storage, being small enough to fit into a pocket or in the palm of your hand, but expanding to 30L – enough to fit a full face helmet – with a 190T nylon construction with high tensile stitching. It also comes with a lightweight compact storage bag and is available for $19.95 RRP and is part # L08BP000B.

Expandable to 30L of storage

Pocket-sized when packed

Large enough to carry a full-face motorcycle helmet

Strong 190T nylon with high tensile stitching

Super lightweight compact storage bag

Honda Cooler Pack

The lightweight Honda Cooler Pack is an ideal gift that’s more than just an insulated drink bag that’ll keep dad’s beverages chilled, it’ll also double as a fold-out stool, giving him a place to sit as well. It’s easily carried with shoulder straps and velcro straps hold the frame together when collapsed for easy transport.

The bag itself features plenty of pockets, and is washable and has a durable waterproof coating on the fabric, expanding out to 36 x 29 x 41 cm in red for $44.95 – part # L08CB020R.

Convenient fold-out stool

Multi-pocket design

Built-in insulated bag

Comfortable shoulder straps

Velcro straps for when collapsed

Washable and durable waterproof coated fabric

Expanded size: 36 cm x 29 cm x 41 cm

Honda Icon Cap

The Honda Icon Cap is of a six-panel design, with 100% polyester drill and 3D embroidery. Plus there’s a snapback closure and curved peak. The Honda Icon Cap comes in Camo for $19.95 RRP, part #L08CP019CS.

Camo, six-panel cap

100% polyester drill

Raised 3D embroidery

Snapback closure

Curved peak

HRC T-Shirt

Help dad show his loyalty to Honda on the track with this HRC T-Shirt, which is 100% combed cotton, with crew neck and a regular fit. It’s also pre-shrunk to minimise shrinkage with washing, runs printed logos and comes in red or black, with neck ribbing, side seams, shoulder to shoulder tape and double needle hems. The HRC T-Shirt is available for $49.95 RRP in sizes Small through 3XL, part #L08TS020HB (black), L08TS020HR (red).

Regular fit with crew neck

Mid weight, 180 GSM, 28-singles

100% combed cotton

Printed logos

Available in Black or Red

Men’s sizes S through to 3XL

HRC Hoodie

Keep dad warm in the casual HRC Hoodie, which features an 80% cotton 20% polyester anti-pill fleece, with pull-over hood, raglan sleeves and kangaroo pocket. The regular fit hoodie is a mid-weight 290 GSM material, with sleeve cuff ribbing, printed logos and comes in two colours – red or black – in sizes Small through 3XL for $89.95 RRP. Part #L08HD020HB (black), L08HD020HR (red).

It’s also been pre-shrunk to avoid shrinkage in the wash, and the hood is lined, with tonal drawcords also featured.

Regular fit, mid-weight, 290 GSM

80% cotton 20% polyester anti-pill fleece

Pullover lined hood

Printed logos

Available in Black or Red

Available in men’s sizes S through to 3XL

Honda Genuine Merchandise is available via your local Honda Dealer. To locate your nearest Honda Dealer visit www.honda.com.au.