Horwin EK3 electric scooter

EMoS – the light electric vehicle specialist based in Brisbane, Australia and Horwin Global are teaming up to make the Horwin EK3 electric scooter available to the Australian market. The recent collaboration between EMoS and Horwin has resulted in full volume compliance approval with the Australian Road Vehicle Certification System authority, with retailers interested in selling the scooter being sought.

The EK3 is capable of carrying up to 170 kg or two people. It runs a 14-inch wheel up front and 13-inch rear. An efficient CBS braking system is standard. A single 40Ah battery supplies a range of up to 100 km.

Unlike many other electric motor scooters the EK3 does not use a hub motor as a powertrain, but a centre motor. Developed by HORWIN the Center Motor creates an output of 6.2 kW which propels the EK3 to a top speed of 95 km/h, making it ideal for urban commuting.

The EK3 accelerates from rest to 60 km/h in six-seconds. The constant power of the engine motor ensures smooth running under all road conditions.

The EK3 scooter can be equipped with two lithium-ion batteries that are easily removable. The battery supplied consists of 18650 lithium-ion battery cells.

An SOC monitoring system and the modern battery management system helps prevent malfunctions and provides protection against over-charging, discharging, over-voltage, short circuit and monitors the temperature of the batteries. One battery cell has a capacity of 10.44 Wh, the whole battery has 2.88 kWh and offers a battery life of over 1000 cycles.

The standard charging current is 10A, while charging time of one battery is 3.5 hours, an intelligent charger is used for this.

Other features include, USB smart phone charging, remote and keyless start, modern cockpit display, space for two batteries and much more.

The EK3 is classified as a LC (motorcycle) category in Australia and requires a motorcycle license, it is LAMS approved.

Although, the Australian retail price for the EK3 has not yet been finalised, pricing is anticipated to be competitive.

Horwin Global, is planning to expand their presence in Australia further in the future with additions of other models, such as the EK1, CR6 / CR6 Pro in the not so distant future.

EMoS has been appointed as the Australian distributor and wholesaler by Horwin Global and is currently looking for interested parties that would like to stock and retail the EK3 from Horwin in Australia.