Honda’s V-Twin Superbike

With Phil Aynsley

Honda introduced the VTR1000F Firestorm road bike in 1997. It then followed that up with the RC51 SP1, followed by the SP2 in 2002. While the RC51 was loosely based on the VTR, it was very much a race bike designed to beat Ducati’s 916 at it own V-twin game in the World Superbike Championship – which it did in 2000 and 2002 with Colin Edwards.

Honda also used the RC51 in endurance racing with the pairing of Tohru Ukawa and Daijiro Kato winning the Suzuka 8-hour in 2000 after the Rossi/Edwards bike crashed. Rossi and Edwards returned in 2001 and won the event. The 2001 Endurance Championship was also won with an RC51.

This particular bike was due to be raced in the 2001 Suzuka race but sponsorship problems meant it did not make the start. It has the full HRC kit (but is not an actual factory bike). The extensive kit comprised of of new heads and camshafts, upgraded injectors/intake trumpets and airbox, larger radiators, upgraded exhaust system, different gear ratios and improved clutch, among other things.

The suspension is full factory Showa and different air intake and instruments are used. All the bodywork is carbon-fibre. An HRC sub-frame and wiring harness are fitted. The tank is alloy and factory Marchesini wheels and Brembo billet callipers are employed.

The factory RC51s had a different frame, swing arm, crankshaft and gearbox as well as other differences. This bike spent some time in Italy, even being ridden occasionally on the road, before it was bought by the current owner who then had it painted in the 2001 Rossi/Edwards colours.