In an exciting turn of events for those interested in Aprilia’s new 660 models, the Tuono 660 and thoroughbred RS 660, buyers can take advantage of the autumn of Aprilia savings on MY21 machines for a massive saving until May 31, 2022.

Model Promotional Price Normal Price Potential Savings RS 660 MY21 $18,690 ride-away $20,730 ride-away Up To $2040* RS 660 L MY21 $18,190 ride-away $20,230 ride-away Up To $2040* Tuono 660 MY21 $18,390 ride-away $20,430 ride-away Up To $2040* Tuono 660 L MY21 $17,990 ride-away $20,030 ride-away Up To $2040*

Aprilia Tuono 660

The worthy child of Aprilia’s legendary Tuono 1100 and sibling to the fully faired RS 660 with which it shares many sophisticated technological solutions, the Tuono 660 offers a high spec mid-capacity nakedbike, as well as a LAMS approved variant for new riders who must have the best.

Features include an extraordinary power-to-weight ratio, refined chassis and an electronic controls package, derived directly from the Tuono V4, embrace the concepts of sporty versatility, ease and fun.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications Engine Aprilia forward-facing parallel twin-cylinder, four stroke, liquid-cooled with radiator and water-oil heat exchanger, DOHC with silent chain on the right side, four valves per cylinder Bore and stroke 81 x 63.93 mm Engine capacity 659 cc Compression ratio 13.5:1 Max power 100 HP (70 kW) at 10,500 rpm Max torque 67.0 Nm (6.83 kgm) at 8,500 rpm Power supply Airbox with front air vent. Two x 48 mm throttle bodies, Ride-by-wire management Starting Electrical Lubrication Wet sump Transmission Six-speed. Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) System up and down (available as optional accessory) Clutch Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system Secondary drive Chain, drive ratio 17/43 Electronic management APRC suite that includes ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine brake) AEM (engine mapping), ACC (cruise control) 5 riding modes (Road and Track, 3 pre-set and 2 customizable) Chassis Aluminum dual beam chassis with removable seat-supporting subframe Front suspension Kayaba 41 mm USD fork with top out spring, Aluminum pins to fasten radial calipers. Rebound and spring preload adjustment on a single stanchion. Wheel travel: 110 mm Rear suspension Asymmetrical aluminum swingarm. Single shock and top out spring with rebound and spring pre-load adjustment. Wheel travel: 130 mm Front brake ABS 320 mm double disc; Brembo radial calipers with 4 horizontally opposed Æ 32 mm pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose Rear brake 220 mm diameter disc; Brembo caliper with two Æ 34 mm separate pistons. Master cylinder with separate reservoir and metal braided hose Multimap ABS (Cornering ABS available as optional accessory) Wheels Aluminum alloy Front: 3.5”X17” Rear: 5.5”X17” Tyres Radial tubeless, Front: 120/70 ZR 17 Rear: 180/55 ZR 17 (alternatively 180/60 ZR17) Wheelbase 1370 mm Length 1995 mm Width 805 mm Saddle height 820 mm Headstock angle 24.1° Trail 104.7 mm Weight 183 kg wet weight (169 kg dry) Emissions compl. Consumption Euro 5 4.9 liters/100 km CO2 emissions 116 g/km Fuel capacity 15 Litres (including 4-litre reserve)

Aprilia RS 660

Running a sleek chassis,100 hp twin-cylinder engine, premium electronics and making no compromises, the RS 660 offers the pure unadulterated sportsbike experience, but as home on the road as it is on the track.

Ideal for street and daily-use, the higher riding position makes for a natural and comfortable ride, alongside a wet weight of 183kg, APRC electronic rider aids, high-spec Brembo brakes and standard IMU.

Aprilia RS660 Specifications Engine 659 cc four-stroke, parallel-twin, 270-degree Bore x Stroke 81 x 63.93 mm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Claimed Power 100 hp (73.5 kW) at 10,500 rpm Claimed Torque 67 Nm at 8500 rpm Induction 2 x 48 mm EFI throttle bodies. RbW Gears Six, AQS Aprilia Quick Shift Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slipper Frame Aluminium dual beam chassis with removable seat support subframe Forks Kayaba 41-mm forks, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel. Shock Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound. 130 mm wheel travel. Tyres 120/70-17 (F), 180/55-17 (R) Front Brakes Front ABS: double disc, diameter 320 mm, Brembo radial callipers with four Ø32-mm opposing pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose. Rear Brake Ø220-mm disc; Brembo calliper with two Ø34-mm separate pistons. Pump with integrated tank and metal braided hose Electronics Six-axis inertial platform, APRC package containing ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine braking), AEM (engine maps) and ACC (cruise control). 5 Riding modes (Road and Track, 3 fixed and 2 customisable) Instrumentation Full-colour TFT Dry Weight 169 kg (TBC) Kerb Weight 183 kg (TBC) Seat Height 815 mm (TBC) Wheelbase 1370 mm Rake / Trail 24.1 degrees / 104.6 mm Fuel Capacity 15 litres

