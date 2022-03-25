Huge on-road savings on run-out MY21 Aprilia 660s!
In an exciting turn of events for those interested in Aprilia’s new 660 models, the Tuono 660 and thoroughbred RS 660, buyers can take advantage of the autumn of Aprilia savings on MY21 machines for a massive saving until May 31, 2022.
|Model
|Promotional Price
|Normal Price
|Potential Savings
|RS 660 MY21
|$18,690 ride-away
|$20,730 ride-away
|Up To $2040*
|RS 660 L MY21
|$18,190 ride-away
|$20,230 ride-away
|Up To $2040*
|Tuono 660 MY21
|$18,390 ride-away
|$20,430 ride-away
|Up To $2040*
|Tuono 660 L MY21
|$17,990 ride-away
|$20,030 ride-away
|Up To $2040*
Find your nearest Aprilia dealer: https://www.aprilia.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all
Aprilia Tuono 660
The worthy child of Aprilia’s legendary Tuono 1100 and sibling to the fully faired RS 660 with which it shares many sophisticated technological solutions, the Tuono 660 offers a high spec mid-capacity nakedbike, as well as a LAMS approved variant for new riders who must have the best.
Features include an extraordinary power-to-weight ratio, refined chassis and an electronic controls package, derived directly from the Tuono V4, embrace the concepts of sporty versatility, ease and fun.
|Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications
|Engine
|Aprilia forward-facing parallel twin-cylinder, four stroke, liquid-cooled with radiator and water-oil heat exchanger, DOHC with silent chain on the right side, four valves per cylinder
|Bore and stroke
|81 x 63.93 mm
|Engine capacity
|659 cc
|Compression ratio
|13.5:1
|Max power
|100 HP (70 kW) at 10,500 rpm
|Max torque
|67.0 Nm (6.83 kgm) at 8,500 rpm
|Power supply
|Airbox with front air vent. Two x 48 mm throttle bodies, Ride-by-wire management
|Starting
|Electrical
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Transmission
|Six-speed. Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) System up and down (available as optional accessory)
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system
|Secondary drive
|Chain, drive ratio 17/43
|Electronic management
|APRC suite that includes ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine brake) AEM (engine mapping), ACC (cruise control) 5 riding modes (Road and Track, 3 pre-set and 2 customizable)
|Chassis
|Aluminum dual beam chassis with removable seat-supporting subframe
|Front suspension
|Kayaba 41 mm USD fork with top out spring, Aluminum pins to fasten radial calipers. Rebound and spring preload adjustment on a single stanchion. Wheel travel: 110 mm
|Rear suspension
|Asymmetrical aluminum swingarm. Single shock and top out spring with rebound and spring pre-load adjustment. Wheel travel: 130 mm
|Front brake
|ABS 320 mm double disc; Brembo radial calipers with 4 horizontally opposed Æ 32 mm pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose
|Rear brake
|220 mm diameter disc; Brembo caliper with two Æ 34 mm separate pistons. Master cylinder with separate reservoir and metal braided hose Multimap ABS (Cornering ABS available as optional accessory)
|Wheels
|Aluminum alloy Front: 3.5”X17” Rear: 5.5”X17”
|Tyres
|Radial tubeless, Front: 120/70 ZR 17 Rear: 180/55 ZR 17 (alternatively 180/60 ZR17)
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Length
|1995 mm
|Width
|805 mm
|Saddle height
|820 mm
|Headstock angle
|24.1°
|Trail
|104.7 mm
|Weight
|183 kg wet weight (169 kg dry)
|Emissions compl.
|Consumption Euro 5 4.9 liters/100 km
|CO2 emissions
|116 g/km
|Fuel capacity
|15 Litres (including 4-litre reserve)
Aprilia RS 660
Running a sleek chassis,100 hp twin-cylinder engine, premium electronics and making no compromises, the RS 660 offers the pure unadulterated sportsbike experience, but as home on the road as it is on the track.
Ideal for street and daily-use, the higher riding position makes for a natural and comfortable ride, alongside a wet weight of 183kg, APRC electronic rider aids, high-spec Brembo brakes and standard IMU.
|Aprilia RS660 Specifications
|Engine
|659 cc four-stroke, parallel-twin, 270-degree
|Bore x Stroke
|81 x 63.93 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Claimed Power
|100 hp (73.5 kW) at 10,500 rpm
|Claimed Torque
|67 Nm at 8500 rpm
|Induction
|2 x 48 mm EFI throttle bodies. RbW
|Gears
|Six, AQS Aprilia Quick Shift
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, slipper
|Frame
|Aluminium dual beam chassis with removable seat support subframe
|Forks
|Kayaba 41-mm forks, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.
|Shock
|Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound. 130 mm wheel travel.
|Tyres
|120/70-17 (F), 180/55-17 (R)
|Front Brakes
|Front ABS: double disc, diameter 320 mm, Brembo radial callipers with four Ø32-mm opposing pistons. Radial pump and metal braided brake hose.
|Rear Brake
|Ø220-mm disc; Brembo calliper with two Ø34-mm separate pistons. Pump with integrated tank and metal braided hose
|Electronics
|Six-axis inertial platform, APRC package containing ATC (traction control), AWC (wheelie control), AEB (engine braking), AEM (engine maps) and ACC (cruise control). 5 Riding modes (Road and Track, 3 fixed and 2 customisable)
|Instrumentation
|Full-colour TFT
|Dry Weight
|169 kg (TBC)
|Kerb Weight
|183 kg (TBC)
|Seat Height
|815 mm (TBC)
|Wheelbase
|1370 mm
|Rake / Trail
|24.1 degrees / 104.6 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|15 litres
T&Cs:
- Participating dealers only
- Applicable to MY21 models listed above only
- Applicable models: Current-in-stock Tuono 660 / Tuono 660 L / RS 660 / RS 660 L
- Buyer saving up to $2040 on-road costs in buyer’s state (on-road costs will vary between state)
- Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.