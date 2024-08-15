Yamaha SSV Savings

Yamaha have announced factory savings on selected side by side vehicles, meaning you can benefit now with up to $4000 saving on the following Yamaha Side by Sides: Viking 3; Viking 3 SE; Wolverine X2 Utility, Wolverine X2 XT-R , Wolverine X4 XT-R, RMAX2 1000 XT-R, RMAX4 XT-R 1000 and YXZ1000R SS XT-R.

See below for the breakdown of savings across the various models, and the new ready to ride pricing for each. Click model names to check them out directly at the Yamaha website.

To check out the full Yamaha range head over to the Yamaha Motor Australia website for all current deals and models.

Terms and conditions:

*All savings stated are GST inclusive. Promotion available between 1/07/2024 and 30/09/2024 on new SSVs through participating authorised Yamaha dealers, while stocks last. $2000 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Viking 3 of $24,249, $2000 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Viking 3 SE of $26,699, $3500 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Wolverine X2 Utility of $28,849, $2500 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Wolverine X2 XT-R of $31,449, $2500 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Wolverine X4 XT-R of $32,749, $2000 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Wolverine RMAX2 1000 XT-R of $36,799, $3000 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R of $38,949 and $4000 inc GST off the ready to ride price of the new YXZ1000R SS XT-R of $41,649. Offer available on specified models and where warranty is registered on or before 30/09/2024. Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd. ABN: 88 002 556 989.