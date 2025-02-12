Hunter Lawrence to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Following an injury sustained during Saturday’s Tampa, Florida, round of AMA Supercross, Honda HRC Progressive 450SX rider Hunter Lawrence has been diagnosed with a raised and partially torn labrum in his right shoulder, along with multiple cracks in his humerus bone. He will undergo surgery on the labrum today in Orange County, California, and because his expected recovery time is eight to 10 weeks, he is likely to miss the remainder of the Supercross season.

Lawrence’s injury occurred during his heat race, when he suffered a hard crash that prevented him from lining up for the main event. Evaluation this week confirmed the labrum issue, and while the normal healing time is typically about the same, surgery was deemed the best course of action for ensuring a full and stable recovery.

With Hunter sidelined, and brother Jett still out recovering from recent knee surgery, Honda HRC Progressive will continue its 2025 AMA Supercross campaign with a 250SX-based effort, with Chance Hymas continuing in the 250SX East division this weekend in Detroit, and Jo Shimoda resuming 250SX West action on February 22 in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m going to get this fixed and come back 100%, to go and battle for the outdoor and SMX title again,” Hunter said. “Thank you to all my amazing partners, who continually are the reason all this is possible. We will get this 2025 turned around soon enough. See you at select upcoming races.”

“We’re all very sorry for Hunter, especially considering the effort he and the team have put into this season,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “Following some early challenges, Hunter was showing solid speed and even better promise; once he’s back to full strength, we know he’ll be out there again, fighting hard near the front. Racing can be cruel, and there’s no denying that 2025 has been particularly tough on our team so far, with all our riders affected by injury in some way. That said, we’ve had a couple of years of unprecedented success, and we’ll work hard together to get back on that trend soon.”

The first major gut punch of the season for Honda, and fans alike, came in the third race of the Glendale Triple Crown, when Jett Lawrence planted his foot awkwardly, resulting in a torn ACL that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. His absence was a massive blow to the championship narrative.

And just as the dust was settling, disaster nearly struck again in Tampa. During qualifying, fans held their breath as it appeared Tomac had suffered a similar fate to Jett. It looked like the most electrifying ‘old boy’ would be joining the sport’s brightest young star on the sidelines.

Incredibly, unaware of the extent of his injury, Tomac managed to make the gate for the Main, circulating at the back to salvage five points. The initial diagnosis suggested only calf bruising and a sprained ankle. However, further evaluations have since confirmed the worst—Tomac sustained a broken fibula. While the timeline for his return remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his championship hopes have been effectively dashed.

Eli Tomac

“Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf. After two days of pain not improving, I got additional scans on my leg, and I do have a broken Fibula. This is such a bummer as I’ve never felt better on the motorcycle in Supercross and getting a win at San Diego was great. I don’t have an exact timeframe of recovery at this time but will be working to come back as soon as possible.”

And in the 250 ranks, it was confirmed this morning that Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick will be sidelined from this weekend’s Detroit Supercross with a concussion.

Despite the mounting injuries, the Supercross season marches on, with round six set for Detroit. Chase Sexton continues to lead the championship standings, but the shake-ups in Tampa have dramatically altered the leaderboard.

Cooper Webb capitalised on the chaos, leapfrogging both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen to claim second place, just five points behind Sexton.

Jason Anderson’s podium finish in Tampa propelled him from sixth to third in the standings, now 17 points off the lead and narrowly ahead of Roczen by a single point. Tomac, despite his injury, sits four points behind Roczen, while Malcolm Stewart’s breakthrough victory in Tampa launched him from ninth to fifth, 24 points adrift of the leader.

With so much racing still ahead, this championship is quickly turning into a battle of endurance—where survival might just be the key to victory.

450 Championship Points