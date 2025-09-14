2025 SMX

Play Off Two

The Dome at America’s Centre – St. Louis

Hunter Lawrence (Team Honda HRC Progressive) came out on top of a barnburner at Dome at America’s Centre, claiming the overall at Playoff 2 of the SMX World Championship.

Both 450SMX motos went down to the wire, but Hunter’s (1-3) scores were enough to earn the win and the crucial double points on offer, cutting Jett’s championship lead to just six points heading into the triple-points Las Vegas Finale next weekend.

Jett Lawrence made it a Honda one-two on the night after a storming charge from 21st to fourth in the opening moto, missing out on second by a whisker in a three-way almost photo finish after coming from way behind to chase down Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

Jett then returned fire with a victory in Moto 2 to lock down second overall (4-1) and hold onto the championship lead. The championship leader recorded the fastest lap of each race, while Hunter was second fastest in both motos.

Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) featured highly in both nail-biters to collect third overall with (3-2) scores. Tomac is 16 points back heading into Vegas.

Hunter Lawrence 1-3

“Great night. [I’m] happy, though it’s weird, it’s like a coincidence, like we’re in the second round over and over. But it’s nice, you know we’re trying to build a house so, fellas, if that bonus could hit Monday that would be wonderful. A little money always helps, so yeah we’d like some nice things and they cost money [laughs]. So, big thanks to the team, everyone that’s helped out, yeah, [I’m] stoked, what a good night.” – Hunter Lawrence, joking around on the podium when it was pointed out that he also won Playoff 2 in 2024 with (1-3) moto scores.

Jett Lawrence 4-1

“[Leading the second moto] I was pretty calm, and then in the sand section there was a lapper on the inside. And it’s just as bad following in the sand because it just goes everywhere, it blinds you, so you just like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go outside.’ And there was another lapper there, and he was cruising; he was [heeding] the blue flags and getting out of the way. So, I got screwed in that. The two seconds I had [over Tomac] shrunk really quickly. And then that last, like lap or two, was hectic. I was gassing it, I was sliding out in certain spots, and it was a wild last two laps. But we’re happy to turn it around; I definitely wasn’t going to suck on the start then like I did the first one, so I was glad to execute a good start and I’m happy with P2 especially how the first [moto] went.” – Jett Lawrence

Eli Tomac

“That was some good racing there, just good, fun racing. Of course I would like to finish up top. I did what I could. I felt like I rode better that moto, busted out some good lines, but once again not quite enough. So, we’ll keep pushing. Yes, I’m down 16 [points], which is a little unfortunate, but it is what it is now. We’re in the mix, we’re in the hunt, so we’ll take it to Vegas. Thank you to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the day and yeah, it was good.” – Eli Tomac

450 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Lawrence Hon 22m08.403 2 K. Roczen Suz +6.922 3 E. Tomac Yam +7.452 4 J. Lawrence Hon +7.599 5 C. Sexton KTM +21.233 6 J. Cooper Yam +23.928 7 R. Hampshire Hus +25.061 8 C. Webb Yam +26.806 9 J. Barcia Gas +45.427 10 D. Ferrandis Hon +52.331 11 J. Savatgy Hon +53.156 12 M. Oldenburg Bet +1m10.017 13 V. Guillod Yam +1m13.186 14 B. Bloss Bet +1m15.049 15 M. Weltin Yam +1m20.038 16 C. Schock Yam +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 19 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 20 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 21 J. Hand Hon +1 Lap 22 D. Wilson Hon +17 Laps

450 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 22m03.209 2 E. Tomac Yam +1.375 3 H. Lawrence Hon +2.158 4 C. Webb Yam +16.348 5 K. Roczen Suz +17.232 6 R. Hampshire Hus +27.105 7 J. Savatgy Hon +30.925 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +31.964 9 J. Barcia Gas +33.231 10 C. Sexton KTM +37.963 11 J. Cooper Yam +50.430 12 C. Schock Yam +59.740 13 B. Bloss Bet +1m09.037 14 J. Hill KTM +1m14.504 15 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 16 V. Guillod Yam +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 M. Weltin Yam +1 Lap 19 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 20 D. Wilson Hon +1 Lap 21 J. Hand Hon +1 Lap 22 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap

450 SMX Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 91 2 Hunter Lawrence 85 3 Eli Tomac 75 4 Chase Sexton 68 5 Cooper Webb 67 6 Justin Cooper 64 7 Ken Roczen 63 8 R.J. Hampshire 61 9 Dylan Ferrandis 48 10 Joey Savatgy 47 11 Justin Barcia 47 12 Benny Bloss 30 13 Valentin Guillod 28 14 Justin Hill 26 15 Coty Schock 22 16 Shane McElrath 21 17 Malcolm Stewart 20 18 Mitchell Harrison 14 19 Aaron Plessinger 14 20 Marshal Weltin 12 21 Mitchell Oldenburg 11 22 Jorge Prado 9 23 Dean Wilson 8 24 Jason Anderson 7 25 Colt Nichols 5 26 Kyle Chisholm 4 27 Harri Kullas 3 28 Jeremy Hand 0 29 Romain Pape 3 30 Derek Drake 1 31 Grant Harlan 0 32 John Short IV 1 33 Benoit Paturel 0 34 Lorenzo Locurcio 0 35 Christian Craig 0 36 Freddie Noren 0

450 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1m09.703 2 H. Lawrence Hon 1m10.353 3 C. Sexton KTM 1m10.558 4 R. Hampshire Hus 1m11.021 5 E. Tomac Yam 1m11.301 6 J. Cooper Yam 1m11.493 7 C. Webb Yam 1m11.716 8 K. Roczen Suz 1m11.910 9 J. Barcia Gas 1m12.064 10 J. Savatgy Hon 1m12.461 11 M. Oldenburg Bet 1m12.739 12 J. Hill KTM 1m12.839 13 D. Ferrandis Hon 1m13.080 14 V. Guillod Yam 1m13.302 15 B. Bloss Bet 1m13.546 16 S. McElrath Hon 1m13.615 17 D. Wilson Hon 1m13.631 18 D. Drake Yam 1m13.833 19 C. Schock Yam 1m14.261 20 M. Harrison Kaw 1m14.354 21 H. Kullas Hus 1m14.386 22 J. Hand Hon 1m14.671 23 M. Weltin Yam 1m14.939 24 K. Chisholm Suz 1m14.946 25 M. Stewart Hus 1m15.258 26 R. Pape Yam 1m15.455 27 G. Harlan Yam 1m15.804 28 J. Short IV Hon 1m16.732

250

250SMX delivered the drama. Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive) toughed out illness to go (2-2) and take the overall win to shake things up heading to Las Vegas next weekend.

Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) matched consistency with (3-3) for second, and Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) rounded out the podium (6-4).

Title leader Haiden Deegan had a nightmare second moto, tangling with Levi Kitchen on the opening lap. Kitchen basically slammed Deegan in an aggressive and somewhat controversial move. Despite a bent front brake lever, Deegan salvaged 14th, leaving him sixth overall (1-14) and 10 points down with one round left. Even a win in Vegas wouldn’t guarantee him a third 250SMX crown.

Jo Shimoda 2-2

“All I can say is we’ve been working so hard all year. I just want to finish good, and I don’t want to give anything away. I think that was probably the toughest moto I ever felt, actually. Today, we had just enough. Any more laps, I mean – I got really sketchy [on the] last lap. But I’m proud of everyone, I’m proud of my team, the bike was dialed, and I’m excited for next weekend. Hopefully… I’m done with [this interview] [laughs].” – Jo Shimoda, feeling completely run-down on the podium due to an illness.

Seth Hammaker 3-3

“Yeah, I set myself up [well] going into the third and final SMX [World Championship] race in Las Vegas next weekend, so I’m super pumped about that. It was just two solid [motos] tonight, nothing spectacular but I just put myself in good positions and didn’t panic, just rode what the track gave me. I felt better this week and I think that showed. I tried to put a push on Jo, there, like half-way to three-quarters of the way through that [moto], but I just was getting a little sketchy and the track was really tearing down. I decided to play it smart, and Jo rode a great race, so congrats to him. Like I said, overall, a pretty good day and thankfully back on the podium. We’re gonna give it everything we’ve got next weekend in Las Vegas, so I’m really excited. Shout out to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, my whole family, everybody watching; it means a lot, so see you in Vegas next week.”

Nate Thrasher 6-4

“There through outdoors I was really struggling with bike set-up, and at those last two rounds we really found something. We really changed a lot with the rear end – it was pushing me a little bit too far forward. And then coming into SMX [postseason] at the practice track I’ve been ripping the whole time. Last weekend I actually rode really good, I was quite a bit faster than the guys in front of me, I just wasn’t aggressive enough… It’s just tough to pass on these tracks and I feel like Supercross is a little bit more ‘me,’ and so I just came in here tonight – that first race I think I was 13th or 14th [at the start] – and man, I just was aggressive early. I made a lot of passes and got up into sixth. And in that [second moto] I was a little smoked from that first [moto], just didn’t quite have the pace I had in that first one, but we were able to salvage a fourth. Going into Vegas I’m going to give it all that I’ve got. I’m normally pretty good on the speedways [SX and SMX layouts], in the past, so maybe go out there and win it and get top three in points.” – Nate Thrasher, when asked about his inconsistency on the podium.

250 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam 22m15.418 2 J. Shimoda Hon +6.692 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +11.685 4 T. Masterpool Kaw +15.627 5 L. Kitchen Kaw +17.495 6 N. Thrasher Yam +21.866 7 C. Davies Yam +24.268 8 M. Anstie Yam +24.755 9 D. Bennick Yam +33.470 10 T. Vialle KTM +36.621 11 J. Smith Tri +37.473 12 R. Difrancesco Gas +38.317 13 D. Adams Kaw +49.857 14 G. Marchbanks Kaw +53.826 15 C. Park Hon +58.899 16 D. Schwartz Yam +1m02.457 17 L. Turner KTM +1m05.602 18 P. Ross Yam +1 Lap 19 C. Thompson KTM +1 Lap 20 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 21 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 22 H. Miller Yam +16 Laps

250 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 T. Vialle KTM 21m17.538 2 J. Shimoda Hon +3.768 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +7.705 4 N. Thrasher Yam +10.499 5 J. Smith Tri +18.097 6 T. Masterpool Kaw +20.149 7 D. Bennick Yam +22.484 8 M. Anstie Yam +24.967 9 D. Adams Kaw +26.543 10 R. Difrancesco Gas +27.676 11 C. Davies Yam +30.459 12 L. Kitchen Kaw +32.917 13 G. Marchbanks Kaw +36.408 14 H. Deegan Yam +46.776 15 D. Schwartz Yam +52.982 16 L. Turner KTM +54.966 17 C. Park Hon +56.089 18 P. Ross Yam +1m03.648 19 H. Yoder Kaw +1m05.305 20 G. Linville KTM +1 Lap 21 C. Thompson KTM +1 Lap 22 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap

250 SMX Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Shimoda 92 2 H. Deegan 82 3 S. Hammaker 78 4 T. Vialle 67 5 N. Thrasher 64 6 L. Kitchen 53 7 T. Masterpool 48 8 J. Smith 48 9 R. Difrancesco 41 10 C. Davies 41 11 D. Adams 37 12 G. Marchbanks 36 13 D. Bennick 35 14 M. Anstie 35 15 A. Forkner 25 16 D. Schwartz 25 17 M. Vohland 24 18 C. Park 18 19 J. Beaumer 15 20 L. Turner 14 21 P. Ross 14 22 M. Mosiman 12 23 C. Hymas 10 24 M. Haarup 9 25 H. Yoder 6 26 G. Linville 5 27 C. Thompson 4 28 R. Hampshire 3 29 H. Miller 2 30 J. Rodbell 0 31 L. Neese 2 32 T. Albright 4 33 A. Long 1 34 C. Schock 0 35 J. Swoll 0 36 C. Cochran 0

250 Qualifying Pos Rider Bike Time 1 H. Deegan Yam 1m12.069 2 L. Kitchen Kaw 1m12.238 3 R. Difrancesco Gas 1m12.316 4 S. Hammaker Kaw 1m12.332 5 T. Vialle KTM 1m12.450 6 D. Bennick Yam 1m12.508 7 C. Davies Yam 1m12.512 8 N. Thrasher Yam 1m12.732 9 M. Anstie Yam 1m12.986 10 T. Masterpool Kaw 1m13.165 11 D. Adams Kaw 1m13.245 12 J. Smith Tri 1m13.305 13 J. Shimoda Hon 1m13.351 14 L. Turner KTM 1m13.735 15 H. Miller Yam 1m13.858 16 H. Yoder Kaw 1m13.870 17 D. Schwartz Yam 1m13.895 18 C. Park Hon 1m14.251 19 C. Thompson KTM 1m14.285 20 G. Marchbanks Kaw 1m14.542 21 J. Rodbell Hon 1m15.096 22 L. Neese Hon 1m15.186 23 G. Linville KTM 1m15.239 24 M. Vohland Yam 1m15.827 25 P. Ross Yam 1m16.016 26 A. Forkner Tri 1m16.074

SMX Next World All-Stars

SMX Next World All-Stars racing played catch-up after their Charlotte round was cancelled, running a two-day double-header. On Friday, Kayden Minear (Yamaha) controlled Playoff 1 from the front as Carson Wood (Monster Energy Yamaha) carved from 14th to second, with Tiger Wood (Honda Racing) third.

Saturday’s SMX Next Final paid double points, and Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha) led it wire-to-wire to take the win. Minear recovered from eighth to second to secure the championship, while Kade Johnson (Yamaha) claimed third to wrap up the weekend in style.

SMX Next World All-Stars Main One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Minear Yam 10m20.523 2 C. Wood Yam +9.259 3 T. Wood Hon +11.585 4 D. Thomas Hus +12.629 5 O. Covell Yam +17.084 6 K. Johnson Yam +23.405 7 R. Busse Yam +27.186 8 L. Gibson Hus +28.884 9 C. Dudney Yam +29.462 10 M. Fitch Yam +30.251 11 J. Wolf Kaw +31.896 12 W. Thurman KTM +32.869 13 E. Temmerman Kaw +33.748 14 T. Batchelor Gas +37.017 15 B. Harrison Gas +38.408 16 M. Shane Hus +39.293 17 C. Lawton Yam +41.839 18 L. Hartz Yam +42.962 19 K. Bollasina Yam +43.877 20 J. Wolf Kaw +50.872 21 C. Merman KTM +54.094 22 A. Schafer KTM +56.809 23 V. Wey Kaw +1m03.359 24 J. Fappani KTM +7 Laps 25 R. Malinoski Yam +8 Laps

SMX Next World All-Stars Main Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 R. Malinoski Yam 10m10.961 2 K. Minear Yam +2.182 3 K. Johnson Yam +5.674 4 C. Dudney Yam +6.614 5 E. Temmerman Kaw +7.906 6 T. Wood Hon +15.083 7 W. Thurman KTM +17.727 8 L. Hartz Yam +22.368 9 L. Gibson Hus +16.732 10 D. Thomas Hus +24.464 11 M. Shane Hus +25.989 12 B. Harrison Gas +26.621 13 J. Wolf Kaw +27.997 14 O. Covell Yam +30.173 15 C. Lawton Yam +33.266 16 T. Batchelor Gas +33.979 17 M. Fitch Yam +35.239 18 V. Wey Kaw +36.344 19 J. Fappani KTM +37.994 20 R. Busse Yam +1 Lap 21 C. Wood Yam +2 Laps 22 K. Bollasina Yam +3 Laps

