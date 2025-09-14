2025 SMX
Play Off Two
The Dome at America’s Centre – St. Louis
Hunter Lawrence (Team Honda HRC Progressive) came out on top of a barnburner at Dome at America’s Centre, claiming the overall at Playoff 2 of the SMX World Championship.
Both 450SMX motos went down to the wire, but Hunter’s (1-3) scores were enough to earn the win and the crucial double points on offer, cutting Jett’s championship lead to just six points heading into the triple-points Las Vegas Finale next weekend.
Jett Lawrence made it a Honda one-two on the night after a storming charge from 21st to fourth in the opening moto, missing out on second by a whisker in a three-way almost photo finish after coming from way behind to chase down Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.
Jett then returned fire with a victory in Moto 2 to lock down second overall (4-1) and hold onto the championship lead. The championship leader recorded the fastest lap of each race, while Hunter was second fastest in both motos.
Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) featured highly in both nail-biters to collect third overall with (3-2) scores. Tomac is 16 points back heading into Vegas.
Hunter Lawrence 1-3
“Great night. [I’m] happy, though it’s weird, it’s like a coincidence, like we’re in the second round over and over. But it’s nice, you know we’re trying to build a house so, fellas, if that bonus could hit Monday that would be wonderful. A little money always helps, so yeah we’d like some nice things and they cost money [laughs]. So, big thanks to the team, everyone that’s helped out, yeah, [I’m] stoked, what a good night.” – Hunter Lawrence, joking around on the podium when it was pointed out that he also won Playoff 2 in 2024 with (1-3) moto scores.
Jett Lawrence 4-1
“[Leading the second moto] I was pretty calm, and then in the sand section there was a lapper on the inside. And it’s just as bad following in the sand because it just goes everywhere, it blinds you, so you just like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go outside.’ And there was another lapper there, and he was cruising; he was [heeding] the blue flags and getting out of the way. So, I got screwed in that. The two seconds I had [over Tomac] shrunk really quickly. And then that last, like lap or two, was hectic. I was gassing it, I was sliding out in certain spots, and it was a wild last two laps. But we’re happy to turn it around; I definitely wasn’t going to suck on the start then like I did the first one, so I was glad to execute a good start and I’m happy with P2 especially how the first [moto] went.” – Jett Lawrence
Eli Tomac
“That was some good racing there, just good, fun racing. Of course I would like to finish up top. I did what I could. I felt like I rode better that moto, busted out some good lines, but once again not quite enough. So, we’ll keep pushing. Yes, I’m down 16 [points], which is a little unfortunate, but it is what it is now. We’re in the mix, we’re in the hunt, so we’ll take it to Vegas. Thank you to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the day and yeah, it was good.” – Eli Tomac
450 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
22m08.403
|
2
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+6.922
|
3
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+7.452
|
4
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+7.599
|
5
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+21.233
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+23.928
|
7
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+25.061
|
8
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+26.806
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+45.427
|
10
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+52.331
|
11
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+53.156
|
12
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+1m10.017
|
13
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1m13.186
|
14
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1m15.049
|
15
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1m20.038
|
16
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+17 Laps
450 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
22m03.209
|
2
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+1.375
|
3
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+2.158
|
4
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+16.348
|
5
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+17.232
|
6
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+27.105
|
7
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+30.925
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+31.964
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+33.231
|
10
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+37.963
|
11
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+50.430
|
12
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+59.740
|
13
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1m09.037
|
14
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+1m14.504
|
15
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
450 SMX Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Jett Lawrence
|
91
|
2
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
85
|
3
|
Eli Tomac
|
75
|
4
|
Chase Sexton
|
68
|
5
|
Cooper Webb
|
67
|
6
|
Justin Cooper
|
64
|
7
|
Ken Roczen
|
63
|
8
|
R.J. Hampshire
|
61
|
9
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
48
|
10
|
Joey Savatgy
|
47
|
11
|
Justin Barcia
|
47
|
12
|
Benny Bloss
|
30
|
13
|
Valentin Guillod
|
28
|
14
|
Justin Hill
|
26
|
15
|
Coty Schock
|
22
|
16
|
Shane McElrath
|
21
|
17
|
Malcolm Stewart
|
20
|
18
|
Mitchell Harrison
|
14
|
19
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
14
|
20
|
Marshal Weltin
|
12
|
21
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|
11
|
22
|
Jorge Prado
|
9
|
23
|
Dean Wilson
|
8
|
24
|
Jason Anderson
|
7
|
25
|
Colt Nichols
|
5
|
26
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
4
|
27
|
Harri Kullas
|
3
|
28
|
Jeremy Hand
|
0
|
29
|
Romain Pape
|
3
|
30
|
Derek Drake
|
1
|
31
|
Grant Harlan
|
0
|
32
|
John Short IV
|
1
|
33
|
Benoit Paturel
|
0
|
34
|
Lorenzo Locurcio
|
0
|
35
|
Christian Craig
|
0
|
36
|
Freddie Noren
|
0
450 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
1m09.703
|
2
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
1m10.353
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
1m10.558
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
1m11.021
|
5
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
1m11.301
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
1m11.493
|
7
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
1m11.716
|
8
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
1m11.910
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
1m12.064
|
10
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
1m12.461
|
11
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
1m12.739
|
12
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
1m12.839
|
13
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
1m13.080
|
14
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
1m13.302
|
15
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
1m13.546
|
16
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
1m13.615
|
17
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
1m13.631
|
18
|
D. Drake
|
Yam
|
1m13.833
|
19
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
1m14.261
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
1m14.354
|
21
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
1m14.386
|
22
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
1m14.671
|
23
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
1m14.939
|
24
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
1m14.946
|
25
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
1m15.258
|
26
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
1m15.455
|
27
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
1m15.804
|
28
|
J. Short IV
|
Hon
|
1m16.732
250
250SMX delivered the drama. Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive) toughed out illness to go (2-2) and take the overall win to shake things up heading to Las Vegas next weekend.
Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) matched consistency with (3-3) for second, and Nate Thrasher (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) rounded out the podium (6-4).
Title leader Haiden Deegan had a nightmare second moto, tangling with Levi Kitchen on the opening lap. Kitchen basically slammed Deegan in an aggressive and somewhat controversial move. Despite a bent front brake lever, Deegan salvaged 14th, leaving him sixth overall (1-14) and 10 points down with one round left. Even a win in Vegas wouldn’t guarantee him a third 250SMX crown.
Jo Shimoda 2-2
“All I can say is we’ve been working so hard all year. I just want to finish good, and I don’t want to give anything away. I think that was probably the toughest moto I ever felt, actually. Today, we had just enough. Any more laps, I mean – I got really sketchy [on the] last lap. But I’m proud of everyone, I’m proud of my team, the bike was dialed, and I’m excited for next weekend. Hopefully… I’m done with [this interview] [laughs].” – Jo Shimoda, feeling completely run-down on the podium due to an illness.
Seth Hammaker 3-3
“Yeah, I set myself up [well] going into the third and final SMX [World Championship] race in Las Vegas next weekend, so I’m super pumped about that. It was just two solid [motos] tonight, nothing spectacular but I just put myself in good positions and didn’t panic, just rode what the track gave me. I felt better this week and I think that showed. I tried to put a push on Jo, there, like half-way to three-quarters of the way through that [moto], but I just was getting a little sketchy and the track was really tearing down. I decided to play it smart, and Jo rode a great race, so congrats to him. Like I said, overall, a pretty good day and thankfully back on the podium. We’re gonna give it everything we’ve got next weekend in Las Vegas, so I’m really excited. Shout out to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, my whole family, everybody watching; it means a lot, so see you in Vegas next week.”
Nate Thrasher 6-4
“There through outdoors I was really struggling with bike set-up, and at those last two rounds we really found something. We really changed a lot with the rear end – it was pushing me a little bit too far forward. And then coming into SMX [postseason] at the practice track I’ve been ripping the whole time. Last weekend I actually rode really good, I was quite a bit faster than the guys in front of me, I just wasn’t aggressive enough… It’s just tough to pass on these tracks and I feel like Supercross is a little bit more ‘me,’ and so I just came in here tonight – that first race I think I was 13th or 14th [at the start] – and man, I just was aggressive early. I made a lot of passes and got up into sixth. And in that [second moto] I was a little smoked from that first [moto], just didn’t quite have the pace I had in that first one, but we were able to salvage a fourth. Going into Vegas I’m going to give it all that I’ve got. I’m normally pretty good on the speedways [SX and SMX layouts], in the past, so maybe go out there and win it and get top three in points.” – Nate Thrasher, when asked about his inconsistency on the podium.
250 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
22m15.418
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+6.692
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+11.685
|
4
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+15.627
|
5
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+17.495
|
6
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+21.866
|
7
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+24.268
|
8
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+24.755
|
9
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+33.470
|
10
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+36.621
|
11
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+37.473
|
12
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+38.317
|
13
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+49.857
|
14
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+53.826
|
15
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+58.899
|
16
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+1m02.457
|
17
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m05.602
|
18
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
+16 Laps
250 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
21m17.538
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+3.768
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+7.705
|
4
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+10.499
|
5
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+18.097
|
6
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+20.149
|
7
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+22.484
|
8
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+24.967
|
9
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+26.543
|
10
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+27.676
|
11
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+30.459
|
12
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+32.917
|
13
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+36.408
|
14
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+46.776
|
15
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+52.982
|
16
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+54.966
|
17
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+56.089
|
18
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1m03.648
|
19
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1m05.305
|
20
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
250 SMX Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Shimoda
|
92
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
82
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
78
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
67
|
5
|
N. Thrasher
|
64
|
6
|
L. Kitchen
|
53
|
7
|
T. Masterpool
|
48
|
8
|
J. Smith
|
48
|
9
|
R. Difrancesco
|
41
|
10
|
C. Davies
|
41
|
11
|
D. Adams
|
37
|
12
|
G. Marchbanks
|
36
|
13
|
D. Bennick
|
35
|
14
|
M. Anstie
|
35
|
15
|
A. Forkner
|
25
|
16
|
D. Schwartz
|
25
|
17
|
M. Vohland
|
24
|
18
|
C. Park
|
18
|
19
|
J. Beaumer
|
15
|
20
|
L. Turner
|
14
|
21
|
P. Ross
|
14
|
22
|
M. Mosiman
|
12
|
23
|
C. Hymas
|
10
|
24
|
M. Haarup
|
9
|
25
|
H. Yoder
|
6
|
26
|
G. Linville
|
5
|
27
|
C. Thompson
|
4
|
28
|
R. Hampshire
|
3
|
29
|
H. Miller
|
2
|
30
|
J. Rodbell
|
0
|
31
|
L. Neese
|
2
|
32
|
T. Albright
|
4
|
33
|
A. Long
|
1
|
34
|
C. Schock
|
0
|
35
|
J. Swoll
|
0
|
36
|
C. Cochran
|
0
250 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
1m12.069
|
2
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
1m12.238
|
3
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
1m12.316
|
4
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
1m12.332
|
5
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
1m12.450
|
6
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
1m12.508
|
7
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
1m12.512
|
8
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
1m12.732
|
9
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
1m12.986
|
10
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
1m13.165
|
11
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
1m13.245
|
12
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
1m13.305
|
13
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
1m13.351
|
14
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
1m13.735
|
15
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
1m13.858
|
16
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
1m13.870
|
17
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
1m13.895
|
18
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
1m14.251
|
19
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
1m14.285
|
20
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
1m14.542
|
21
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
1m15.096
|
22
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
1m15.186
|
23
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
1m15.239
|
24
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
1m15.827
|
25
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
1m16.016
|
26
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
1m16.074
SMX Next World All-Stars
SMX Next World All-Stars racing played catch-up after their Charlotte round was cancelled, running a two-day double-header. On Friday, Kayden Minear (Yamaha) controlled Playoff 1 from the front as Carson Wood (Monster Energy Yamaha) carved from 14th to second, with Tiger Wood (Honda Racing) third.
Saturday’s SMX Next Final paid double points, and Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha) led it wire-to-wire to take the win. Minear recovered from eighth to second to secure the championship, while Kade Johnson (Yamaha) claimed third to wrap up the weekend in style.
SMX Next World All-Stars Main One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
K. Minear
|
Yam
|
10m20.523
|
2
|
C. Wood
|
Yam
|
+9.259
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+11.585
|
4
|
D. Thomas
|
Hus
|
+12.629
|
5
|
O. Covell
|
Yam
|
+17.084
|
6
|
K. Johnson
|
Yam
|
+23.405
|
7
|
R. Busse
|
Yam
|
+27.186
|
8
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
+28.884
|
9
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
+29.462
|
10
|
M. Fitch
|
Yam
|
+30.251
|
11
|
J. Wolf
|
Kaw
|
+31.896
|
12
|
W. Thurman
|
KTM
|
+32.869
|
13
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
+33.748
|
14
|
T. Batchelor
|
Gas
|
+37.017
|
15
|
B. Harrison
|
Gas
|
+38.408
|
16
|
M. Shane
|
Hus
|
+39.293
|
17
|
C. Lawton
|
Yam
|
+41.839
|
18
|
L. Hartz
|
Yam
|
+42.962
|
19
|
K. Bollasina
|
Yam
|
+43.877
|
20
|
J. Wolf
|
Kaw
|
+50.872
|
21
|
C. Merman
|
KTM
|
+54.094
|
22
|
A. Schafer
|
KTM
|
+56.809
|
23
|
V. Wey
|
Kaw
|
+1m03.359
|
24
|
J. Fappani
|
KTM
|
+7 Laps
|
25
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
+8 Laps
SMX Next World All-Stars Main Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
10m10.961
|
2
|
K. Minear
|
Yam
|
+2.182
|
3
|
K. Johnson
|
Yam
|
+5.674
|
4
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
+6.614
|
5
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
+7.906
|
6
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+15.083
|
7
|
W. Thurman
|
KTM
|
+17.727
|
8
|
L. Hartz
|
Yam
|
+22.368
|
9
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
+16.732
|
10
|
D. Thomas
|
Hus
|
+24.464
|
11
|
M. Shane
|
Hus
|
+25.989
|
12
|
B. Harrison
|
Gas
|
+26.621
|
13
|
J. Wolf
|
Kaw
|
+27.997
|
14
|
O. Covell
|
Yam
|
+30.173
|
15
|
C. Lawton
|
Yam
|
+33.266
|
16
|
T. Batchelor
|
Gas
|
+33.979
|
17
|
M. Fitch
|
Yam
|
+35.239
|
18
|
V. Wey
|
Kaw
|
+36.344
|
19
|
J. Fappani
|
KTM
|
+37.994
|
20
|
R. Busse
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Wood
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
22
|
K. Bollasina
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
SMX Next World All-Stars Main Two Championship
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Minear
|
69
|
2
|
K. Johnson
|
56
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
52
|
4
|
R. Malinoski
|
50
|
5
|
C. Dudney
|
49
|
6
|
E. Temmerman
|
43
|
7
|
D. Thomas
|
42
|
8
|
W. Thurman
|
40
|
9
|
L. Gibson
|
40
|
10
|
O. Covell
|
33
|
11
|
L. Hartz
|
32
|
12
|
J. Wolf
|
29
|
13
|
M. Shane
|
28
|
14
|
B. Harrison
|
27
|
15
|
C. Wood
|
24
|
16
|
M. Fitch
|
22
|
17
|
T. Batchelor
|
20
|
18
|
C. Lawton
|
19
|
19
|
R. Busse
|
19
|
20
|
V. Wey
|
8
|
21
|
J. Fappani
|
6
|
22
|
K. Bollasina
|
3
|
23
|
J. Wolf
|
2
|
24
|
C. Merman
|
1
|
25
|
A. Schafer
|
0