Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive by STACYC

The Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive by STACYC are an ideal place to start for young riders to get up to speed with the basics of two-wheel balance and control. With the thrill of a twist-action throttle, the 12eDrive and 16eDrive make learning fun.

The 12eDrive is designed for kids aged 3 to 5 years old with an inside leg range of 35-51 cm, with a choice of three levels of power, starting at up to 8 km/h in training mode to a maximum of 14 km/h in advanced mode.

A true twistgrip throttle gives linear delivery, so children learn how to operate a proper throttle and manage power output. The 12eDrive’s ultra-low seat height of just 33 cm lets young riders keep their feet firmly on the ground at standstill, and also ‘dab’ easily with a foot to maintain balance on the move.

The 12eDrive has 12” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres, and a child-friendly, manageable light weight of 7.7 kg (including battery).

The Husqvarna 16eDrive extends the concept to kids aged 4 to 8 years old up to 34 kg, and with an inside leg range of 45-61 cm. The 16eDrive has 16” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres. Three power modes allow speeds up to 21 km/h, so when children feel confident, they can go quicker with an easy turn of the twist-action throttle.

Seat height is a manageable 43 cm, and at just 9 kg including the battery the 16eDrive is easy to push around and pick up, so kids will soon be back in action after a tumble.

Both the 12eDrive and 16eDrive offer battery runtime of up to 60 minutes. The 12eDrive’s 2 Ah battery takes 30-60 minutes to recharge and the 16eDrive has a 4 Ah unit with a charge time of 45-60 minutes. Rapid charging means the action doesn’t stop for long and can keep on going with an optional second battery. With their low weight, both balance bikes are easily lifted into a car boot to take on family days out.

The Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive are available now at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, head in to check one out or to grab one for the next generation of riders.