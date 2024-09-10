2025 Husqvarna Enduro Limited-Edition Heritage Models

Husqvarna has revealed its limited-edition line of Heritage models for 2025. Built upon the proven technical platforms of selected enduro machines, each one is characterised by the distinctive livery that sets the range apart from the standard offroad motorcycles.

The selected enduro models coming to Australia and New Zealand are all limited edition machines featuring blue radiator shrouds exclusive to the range and a matching grippy seat cover.

The finishing touch on each motorcycle is undoubtedly the striking graphics, which take design inspiration from the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Delivering unrivalled offroad performance, the Heritage range includes both 2-stroke and 4-stroke enduro models. Each one is equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components to ensure every machine delivers an unmatched riding experience on the track or trail.

With six enduro models in the Heritage range, riders have a considerable selection of highly competitive 2-stroke and 4-stroke machinery to choose from.

The 2-stroke TE 250 and TE 300 models provide riders who prefer hard enduro-style riding with a choice of two options with the 4-stroke FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and FE 501 models completing the line-up.

Each lightweight machine is engineered to master the toughest terrain with class-leading engines, advanced electronics, and a chassis that provides exceptional handling combining to deliver pure enduro performance.

Technical highlights

Distinctive graphics exclusive to the Heritage range

Blue radiator shrouds and a blue seat cover create a unique look

Agile chassis offers enhanced flex and cornering agility

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models

The 2-stroke machines feature a Map Select Switch with two engine maps

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

For riders looking to enhance their Heritage model, a comprehensive selection of Technical Accessories offers improved engine performance, handling, and durability. Included in the extensive list of competition-focused components are triple clamps and wheelsets developed with Husqvarna Factory Racing, together with exhaust systems, sprockets, and protective parts.

Every enduro rider can prepare themselves for all weather conditions with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Featuring an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing, in addition to a choice of high quality helmets, boots, and protective wear, each item in the range delivers maximum comfort and style.

The 2025 Heritage enduro models will be available in limited numbers from December 2024 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand. Although available in other markets globally, the 2025 Heritage motocross models will not be available in Australia or New Zealand.