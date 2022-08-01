Husqvarna eDrive balance bikes in dealers

Husqvarna Motorcycles 12eDrive and 16eDrive models are designed to introduce two-wheel thrills to the next generation of riders. The e-powered balance bikes feature a twistgrip throttle to develop motorcycling skills from an early age, while having heaps of fun in the process.

With the 12eDrive catering for kids aged three to five, and the 16eDrive extending the concept to four to eight-year-olds, the bikes lead perfectly into Husqvarna’s range of petrol and electric mini bikes.

Both are available in dealers now across Australia and New Zealand, so head on in to check them out.

Husqvarna 12eDrive

The Husqvarna 12eDrive by STACYC gets kids quickly up to speed with the essentials of two-wheel control. From getting to grips with the basics of balance with the power off, to feet-up riding while operating an actual throttle and brake, the 12eDrive is the fastest way for kids aged three to five-years to gain confidence on two wheels.

Husqvarna 16eDrive

The Husqvarna 16eDrive by STACYC lets kids aged four to eight years rapidly get to grips with the essential skills for handling a powered two-wheeler. From the basics of balance to brake and throttle operation, the 16eDrive translates tentative first steps into total confidence in control. By allowing young riders to progress at their own pace on an easy-to-handle electric balance bike, learning is fun and fast.

Husqvarna eDrive Highlights

2Ah (12eDrive)

4Ah (16eDrive) Battery Capacity

Quick Disconnect / Connect Battery

60min Charging Time to 100%

BMX Chain & Freewheel

BMX Style, Steel Front Suspension

Check out the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia website for more info.