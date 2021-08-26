2022 Husqvarna FS 450

Husqvarna have revealed an updated FS 450 supermoto for 2022, offering an all-new Brembo hydraulic clutch system, alongside a new colour scheme, while carrying across the existing high spec’ platform seen before. The updated bike is currently expected to arrive in Australia in November.

The new Brembo hydraulic system is claimed to offer improved clutch action and control, alongside the Suter slipper clutch which is designed with supermoto style drifting in mind.

The heart of the FS 450 is a SOHC single-cylinder powerplant which weighs just 27.3 kg and produces 63 horsepower. The camshaft is kept close to the centre of gravity, aiding handling agility, with lightweight valves actuated by a rocker arm and timing focused on torque and responsiveness.

The aluminium cylinder runs a 95 mm bore to the 63.4 mm stroke, alongside a CP forged bridged-box-type piston weighing 320 g. Compression is 12.75:1 and fueling via a Keihin EFI with 44 mm throttle-body. Helping save weight is high pressure die-cast crankcases, with thin walls without sacrificing strength.

The gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems and is a five speed unit with integrated gear sensor, tied into specific engine maps for each gear. A map switch activates launch control when pressed in conjunction with the TC button, as well as selecting between two maps, with traction control switchable between on and off.

A vulcanised right grip also features an integrated throttle mechanism, with easy free play adjustment and a swappable cam, so throttle progression can be altered.

The stock exhaust system includes a flow designed resonance chamber integrated into the header pipe, with a compact silencer in aluminium helping minimise weight. However there’s also a full Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust available as seen in some of the action shots, as well as a FMF Factory 4.1 RCT silencer and Megabomb header combo, for those looking for more power, less weight and more bark.

On the chassis side of things, the FS 450 runs a chromium molybdenum steel frame tuned for longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics for maximum feel, feedback and stability, while also running frame protectors as standard. The frame also incorporates cooling system routing, helping reduce hoses for the high strength aluminium radiators.

The sub-frame in comparison is a carbon-fibre unit, made in two pieces and weighing just over 1 kg, while a hollow cast swingarm also contributes to the overall low weight. The FS 450 is only 103 kg without fuel.

Suspension is provided by WP, with XACT fork and shock, with a split-air fork offering preload, compression and rebound adjustability. A pump for adjusting the fork’s air pressure is standard with the bike. Holding the forks is a set of CNC machined triple-clamps, with standard protector on the lowers. Four-way handlebar adjustment is also included, with ProTaper bars fitted, as well as handguards.

At the rear the XACT rear shock is fully adjustable and run via a linkage, with 266 mm travel compared to 285 mm on the front.

Wheels are Alpina spoked units, with a 16.5-in front and 17-in rear, running Bridgestone rubber as standard, with a 125/80 front and 165/65 rear slick for maximum grip.

Brakes are, like the clutch hydraulic system, provided by Brembo, with a 310 mm front rotor with four-piston radial caliper, while the rear runs a 220 mm rear rotor with single-piston caliper.

Other features include an air filter accessible without tools via the left side panel, and provided by Twin Air, while a seven litre fuel tank includes a threaded filler cap.

Bodywork as mentioned features new livery, with less yellow and more blue, including a flat high-grip seat, easy movement on the bike thanks to slim design and of course overall comfort. Seat height is 890 mm.

The 2022 FS 450 will be available in limited numbers in Australia and New Zealand from November 2021 in authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships. The FS450 is not suitable for road registration.

