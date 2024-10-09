2025 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition

The decked out Norden 901 Expedition has been revealed for 2025, offering the most adventure-ready option in their stable and now benefiting from a number of technical refinements, alongside a new colour scheme.

Riders can now take advantage of the updated Slip Adjuster, which is part of the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). Offering ten settings, riders can select a level based on their ability and the terrain ahead. The system works by determining how much the rear wheel can drift when exiting turns, as well as allowing the front wheel to be lifted over obstacles.

For added convenience new mirrors, a hazard light warning system, and a USB-C charging port are all positioned for easy use. Additionally, the Norden 901 Expedition is equipped with a revised exhaust system to allow the parallel-twin engine to breathe more freely while meeting EURO 5+ regulations.

The Norden 901 Expedition runs WP XPLOR suspension, fully adjustable for compression, rebound, and preload and offering a generous 240 mm of travel.

An extensive list of Technical Accessories come fitted to the Expedition to ensure long days of exploration deliver maximum enjoyment. Heated grips and seat and a Touring Windshield. A Side Bag Set at the rear of the machine provides up to 36 litres of storage capacity to keep all essential travelling equipment safe and secure.

The Norden 901 Expedition continues to be powered by the 889 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque.

A glare and scratch-resistant 5” TFT display shows essential information including the current speed, fuel consumption, and water temperature.

Travel enthusiasts are encouraged to download the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and pair it with the machine’s Connectivity Unit using Bluetooth. The app features Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, which includes real-time traffic information, and all directions are shown on the screen.

The Connectivity Unit also lets riders control music selection, make and receive calls, and adjust the volume using the handlebar-mounted buttons.

Technical highlights:

New colour scheme for 2025

colour scheme for 2025 Revised exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance

exhaust system for EURO 5+ compliance New USB-C port conveniently positioned on the left side of the dashboard

USB-C port conveniently positioned on the left side of the dashboard New Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch Revised Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer Mode)

Cornering sensitive Traction Control allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip (in Explorer Mode) Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as stressed member

889 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 100 Nm of torque

240 mm travel, adjustable WP XPLOR suspension provides exceptional comfort when riding offroad

Touring Windshield for reduced fatigue on extended rides

Heated grips and seat for riding in cold climates

Side Bag Set offers a convenient storage solution

Centre stand enables easy serviceability

Heavy-duty Skid Plate for complete protection of tank and engine

Four selectable ride modes Street, Rain, and Offroad including the optional Explorer mode

Cutting edge, cornering ABS with Offroad mode

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Standard Easy Shift function

Equipped with a PASC (Power Assisted Slipper Clutch)

Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres for peak performance on the street and offroad

Large capacity, 19-litre fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 400 km

Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, Call-in, Call-out, and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

The 2025 Norden 901 Expedition will be available from May 2025 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships in Australia and New Zealand.

See the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia website for more information on the full range.