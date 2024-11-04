2025 Husqvarna Pioneer

Husqvarna has taken the covers off their new street-legal electric dirt bike, the Pioneer, running an MX50 5.5 kWh Li-Ion battery and offering up to 137 km of range (WMTC), or a run time of up to three hours.

Of course, for us Aussies, it is the street legal part that really pricks up the ears, as this means it can legally be ridden in the bush in any state, and we also expect it will be learner-legal…

That 11 kW motor can produce up to 19.2 kW of peak power and revs to 12000 rpm. Top speed is around 95 km/h and the Pioneer tips the scales at a very reasonable 112 kg.

A 0-100% regular charge on the included 660W charger is said to take eight hours. You can shave that down to just two hours with the optional 3.3 kW charger though, and the battery can be replaced in 10-minutes with tools, if you bring a couple of fully charged spares.

Torque comes in at 37.6 Nm which is about what you’d see from many of the modern 400 cc learner legal streetbikes. Husqvarna are clearly positioning the Pioneer as a beginner option, or introduction to motorcycling, while still being suitable for more experienced riders.

There’s no clutch or gearbox, ensuring easy controls, with the rear brake operated from the left ProTaper handlebar, meaning no foot controls.

Ride modes are included, allowing for different terrain or power outputs, and traction control can also be run with any mode, while energy recuperation/regen also offers three settings. Everything is managed via the switchcube on the ‘bars, with a roll-over sensor also run to cut power in the event of an off.

A fairly simple LCD dash is run but offers charge, mode, regen map, clock, trip, run time and odometer information, with a simple button toggle between the displays.

Husqvarna promise the battery, motor and all connected components are IP 67 rated, and fully dust and waterproof, so there’ll be no concerns about getting wet, or dirty, out on the trails.

A chromium-molybdenum frame has been used alongside a die-cast aluminium swingarm, with both motor and battery load-bearing components, helping minimise weight.

The sub-frame is an aluminium/glass-fibre component with nylon reinforcement for strength, while minimising weight. A flat seat profile aims to keep ergonomics inviting and comfortable, with a height of 910 mm.

Bodywork includes mudguards and an off-road headlight, replicating the look of Husqvarna’s enduro machines, with unique graphics so the Pioneer stands out.

Naturally WP provide the suspenders at both ends, with a WP XACT air-spring fork with pump provided with the bike for adjusting pressure. The WP XPLOR PDS shock has full adjustment, including both high and low speed compression.

Travel is a generous 250/240 mm front and rear. This is very much a proper dirt bike despite the street legal status, with ground clearance clocking in at a huge 345 mm.

Michelin Enduro medium tyres are also fitted to the 21/18 inch enduro specific wheel combo with anodised black rims. Tyre sizes are 90/90-21 front and 140/80-18 rear.

Braktec brakes join the ProTaper handlebars with ODI lock-on grips. A 260 mm front rotor and 240 mm rear rotor, with floating calipers.

You’ll want to get in quick to nab a 2025 Husqvarna Pioneer though, as they’ll only be available in extremely limited numbers from May 2025 at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships in Australia and New Zealand, with pricing yet to be revealed.

2025 Husqvarna Pioneer Gallery