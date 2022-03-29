Husqvarna Motorcycle Sales Figures

After becoming part of PIERER Mobility AG in 2013, Husqvarna Motorcycles entered its most successful era in nearly 120 years of motorcycle production. An increased presence in diverse motorcycle segments and markets has seen the brand sell more than 300,000 units since the acquisition, setting another sales record of 60,801 units in 2021.

Within Australia, Husqvarna’s share of the road bike market has increased markedly, but supply constraints, along with sibling brand GASGAS going hard in to our market, saw Husqvarna’s off-road sales fall in Australia during 2021, in comparison to what had been a stellar 2020.

Racing continues to play a key role in both machine development and market awareness. To date, Husqvarna Motorcycles has won 108 international competition titles, with the most recent being Billy Bolt’s crowning as 2022 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.

The flagship launch of 2021 was the Norden 901 travel motorcycle, underlining Husqvarna Motorcycles’ resolve to strengthen its presence in the street segment. Inspired by the brand’s multi-terrain Rally machines, the Norden 901 is built to cover long distances across challenging, diverse landscapes, on-road and off.

Along with the launch of this exciting new model, the brand set out its objectives in the world of e-mobility with the introduction of various e-concepts at the beginning of 2021.

Together, these launches and achievements show Husqvarna Motorcycles’ continued dedication to growth and expansion into new sectors, markets, and the brand anticipate another successful year.