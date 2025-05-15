Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia is pleased to announce the Husqvarna Trek 2025 – and what better way to celebrate the sixth edition of this iconic adventure ride than by returning to where it all started, the Victorian High Country.

Taking place from Sunday November 23rd to Friday November 28th 2025, this five-day adventure ride offers Husqvarna 701 Enduro, 701 Enduro LR and Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition customers a chance to explore the amazing High Country landscape with like-minded adventurers.

The Victorian High Country boasts an assortment of the best adventure riding that Australia has to offer, filled with long hill climbs, technical descents, rocky river crossings and sweeping mountain views. Its history and heritage are well in line with those of the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand.

Starting just outside the beautiful country town of Merrijig, the route will take riders through as much dirt as possible each day, with overnight stops at Bright, Dargo, Dinner Plain and Beechworth, before wrapping up the epic week back in Merrijig.

Whether you’re just starting your off-road adventure journey or you’re a seasoned rider seeking a fresh challenge, the Husqvarna Trek offers two route options to suit your experience. The Main Route is ideal for newer riders looking for a confidence-building adventure, while the Hard Routes offer more technical terrain for those wanting to push their limits.

The Husqvarna Trek has limited availability to ensure riders have an exceptional experience, all with the support of Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia’s dedicated crew, from expert local Route Coordinators to Lead and Sweep Riders, as well as luggage, technical, medical and 4WD support.

Dinner will be provided each night`s overnight stop, and riders will receive a Husqvarna Motorcycles goody bag at sign on when you arrive. And to ensure you have lasting memories of your epic adventure at the Husqvarna Trek, a professional photographer and videographer will be recording all the highlights to be shared with riders post-event.

Riders will be required to have a road-registered Husqvarna 701 Enduro, 701 Enduro LR, Norden 901 or Norden 901 Expedition fitted with knobby tyres, heavy-duty tubes, as well as third-party property damage insurance or comprehensive motorcycle insurance (recommended) and a full open unrestricted motorcycle licence. A GPS unit for navigation is also required, as well as an In-Reach or Spot Tracker unit.

The 2025 Husqvarna Trek: High Country entries are $2,195 AUD per rider, with spaces limited to 90 riders. Join us on this unique pioneering event – and experience real-world adventure, the Husqvarna way!

Registrations will on Wednesday, May 21st 2025 at 6.00pm AEDT.

Click here for full event information.