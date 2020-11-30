Product Advertorial

Hydragun – Percussive Massage Gun

The latest craze in sports recovery is percussive massage guns, which can be used to treat delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), as well as used in exercise and fitness routines to prevent or reduce injuries and soreness. Since arriving in Australia in October a number of high profile sports-people have given the Hydragun a big thumps up, with the massager available for $399 RRP making it an affordable option compared to many comparable units which cost as much as $899. You can check out the official website at hydragun.com.au.

Where cheap massage guns only vibrate at the surface, percussive guns push into the muscles to deliver an effective deep-tissue massage. The Hydragun features a hard-wearing, high-torque brushless motor which runs at 11 amps – powerful enough for serious lifters and pro athletes.

Premium components and materials include an aerospace-grade aluminium casing and a comfortable, nanoscale silicone-wrapped handle. Full compliance with Australian quality assurance standards, an 18-month warranty, and a generous 30-day love-it-or-return-it policy offer further peace of mind.

The Hydragun has gained fans like Australia’s most successful Winter Olympian, snowboarder Torah Bright, ten-time Muay Thai World Champion John Wayne Parr, Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell, and five-time Paddleboard World Champion Matt Mbevilacqua. MCNews.com.au editor Trev has recently commenced using one after recently undergoing shoulder surgery and is find the Hydragun helpful in his recovery.

The Hydragun gets five stars from home users and ordinary fitness fans too, replacing bulky foam rollers traditionally used in sports recovery sessions, while being quiet enough to use while watching TV, and cleanable with a simple wipe-down. The six speeds and six different attachments make it versatile enough for different muscle-groups and body type, while at only 1.04 kilos, you don’t have to be a power-lifter to enjoy it.

For more information check out the Hydragun website at hydragun.com.au.

Hydragun features

Effective and soothing percussive massage therapy

High power and speed settings, maximum RPM of 3200 – the highest on the market

Quiet noise level ranging from 30 to 50 decibels

Industry-leading battery life of up to 6 hours

Weighs only 1.04 kilos

Competitively priced at $399 RRP

Durable, aerospace-grade aluminium alloy design

Six different massage heads and six speed settings

DOMS and Percussive Massage Therapy

Percussive massage, the therapy on which Hydragun is based, is a form of vibratory massage that induces rapid blood flow to the soft tissues of ligaments, tendons and muscles throughout the body. While massage guns are still fairly new in the wellness industry, studies about how deep vibration massage helps with muscle recovery among athletes have been done for years.

Percussive massage is also found to speed up rehabilitation of muscles that have experienced some form of trauma or disease. The increased blood flow relieves stiff joints, which greatly improves range of motion. Percussive massage works to break down internal scar tissues that are present after surgery.

Massage guns like Hydragun are popular as post workout recovery tools. However not many people are aware that massage guns can be used before and during a workout. Warm up exercises often include dynamic stretches to prepare the body for workout, but doing these exercises on “cold muscles” could lead to pain and possible injury. Using Hydragun “wakes up” these muscles which prevents excessive muscle elongation (overstretching).

Using Hydragun between sets keeps muscle fatigue at bay. This boost in blood flow means you don’t feel sore and achy while you’re in the middle of working out, so performance and efficiency is improved.

Cooling down is a crucial part of every workout session. Sadly, it is also one of the more neglected aspects of exercise. Apart from doing light cardio and static stretches to bring heart rate back to normal, using Hydragun provides immediate relief and helps prevent the onset of post workout soreness.

Gently run the Hydragun on low settings on muscles used during workout for two minutes per muscle group. This breaks down the formation of lactic acid in the muscles, so inflammation and fatigue goes down.