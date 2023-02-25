2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
World Superbike FP3
A lot of poring over data had gone on overnight ahead of this morning’s final World Superbike practice session here at Phillip Island.
However their opportunity to test their progress was cruelled in this session as light rain started to fall around the circuit just after the session got underway.
A surprise so far this weekend has been the relative lack of performance from Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk was well behind his team-mate on Friday and in the hot conditions was even behind Yamaha debutantes Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Not something we have come to expect from Toprak and I am sure it won’t be long until he turns that around.
The rain ceased well into the session and as soon as it was dry enough they got down to business. The track temperature was around half what they experienced in Friday afternoon’s FP2.
Iker Lecuona clearly showed no lack of effort on Friday, the 23-year-old Spaniard left nothing on the table during the opening practice sessions, including a couple of falls. He hasn’t got much recent experience here at Phillip Island but positively fizzes when asked if he likes the circuit, he loves it… That love was consummated in this session with the Honda man topping the time-sheets with a 1m29.764. The fastest WorldSBK lap of the week.
Alvaro Bautista the only other rider in the 1m29s, a 1m29.943 for the defending champion to finish P2 ahead of Philipp Oettl and Michael Rinaldi.
World Superbike FP3 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1m29.764
|323.4
|2
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.179
|326.3
|3
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.353
|320.5
|4
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.397
|319.5
|5
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.456
|319.5
|6
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.676
|316.7
|7
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.683
|317.6
|8
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.911
|320.5
|9
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.913
|327.3
|10
|47 A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.996
|323.4
|11
|L Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.054
|321.4
|12
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.055
|320.5
|13
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.126
|316.7
|14
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.170
|326.3
|15
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.233
|326.3
|16
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.337
|325.3
|17
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.530
|324.3
|18
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+2.411
|309.5
|19
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.747
|307.7
|20
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.920
|309.5
|21
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.179
|317.6
|22
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.427
|312.1
World Superbike Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|1m29.764
|2
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.179
|3
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.353
|4
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.397
|5
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.456
|6
|R. Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.676
|7
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.683
|8
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.911
|9
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.913
|10
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.996
|11
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.054
|12
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.055
|13
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.126
|14
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.170
|15
|G. Gerloff
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.233
|16
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.337
|17
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000 RR
|+1.530
|18
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+2.118
|19
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.747
|20
|T. Sykes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.920
|21
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.179
|22
|E. Granado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.427
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km