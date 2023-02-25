2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superbike FP3

A lot of poring over data had gone on overnight ahead of this morning’s final World Superbike practice session here at Phillip Island.

However their opportunity to test their progress was cruelled in this session as light rain started to fall around the circuit just after the session got underway.

A surprise so far this weekend has been the relative lack of performance from Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk was well behind his team-mate on Friday and in the hot conditions was even behind Yamaha debutantes Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Not something we have come to expect from Toprak and I am sure it won’t be long until he turns that around.

The rain ceased well into the session and as soon as it was dry enough they got down to business. The track temperature was around half what they experienced in Friday afternoon’s FP2.

Iker Lecuona clearly showed no lack of effort on Friday, the 23-year-old Spaniard left nothing on the table during the opening practice sessions, including a couple of falls. He hasn’t got much recent experience here at Phillip Island but positively fizzes when asked if he likes the circuit, he loves it… That love was consummated in this session with the Honda man topping the time-sheets with a 1m29.764. The fastest WorldSBK lap of the week.

Alvaro Bautista the only other rider in the 1m29s, a 1m29.943 for the defending champion to finish P2 ahead of Philipp Oettl and Michael Rinaldi.

World Superbike FP3 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m29.764 323.4 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.179 326.3 3 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.353 320.5 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.397 319.5 5 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.456 319.5 6 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.676 316.7 7 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.683 317.6 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.911 320.5 9 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.913 327.3 10 47 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.996 323.4 11 L Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.054 321.4 12 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.055 320.5 13 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.126 316.7 14 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.170 326.3 15 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.233 326.3 16 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +1.337 325.3 17 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.530 324.3 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +2.411 309.5 19 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.747 307.7 20 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.920 309.5 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.179 317.6 22 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.427 312.1

World Superbike Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m29.764 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.179 3 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.353 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.397 5 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.456 6 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +0.676 7 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.683 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.911 9 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.913 10 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.996 11 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.054 12 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.055 13 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.126 14 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.170 15 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +1.233 16 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +1.337 17 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +1.530 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +2.118 19 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.747 20 T. Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.920 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.179 22 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.427

