Iker Lecuona confirmed at Ducati

Iker Lecuona will ride the new 2026 Ducati Panigale V4R for the factory Aruba.it Racing – Ducati WorldSBK squad next season. Lecuona will ride alongside Nicolò Bulega.

The collaboration with Alvaro Bautista as an official Ducati rider will come to an end at the end of this season. Bautista is the most successful Ducati rider in the history of Superbike on the metric of race wins with 63 victories. Bautista has also carded 120 podiums, 10 pole positions and bagged two World titles while riding for Ducati.

While Bautista departs the official squad, the experienced Spaniard has been linked to Barni Ducati for 2026, so is expected to stay under the wider Ducati umbrella next season. Current Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci is destined for BMW in 2026.

Jonathan Rea had been linked to the Barni Ducati ride for 2026 but after Bautista secured the seat the Northern Irishman has now chosen to retire from competitive racing.

Iker Lecuona was born on January 6, 2000, in Valencia. The Spanish rider made his debut in the Moto2 category at the age of 16, where he remained for four seasons before moving up to MotoGP in 2020 with the Tech3 team.

Since joining Honda HRC in 2022, Lecuona has worked closely with his crew to steadily improve the HRC race package; however, the partnership has yielded little fruit. Lecuona’s best WorldSBK results include two podium finishes, at Assen in 2022 and at Estoril in 2024.

As a Honda rider, Lecuona also represented the company during several MotoGP rounds as a replacement rider and was part of the triumphant Honda lineup at the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race in 2022, riding the CBR1000RR-R SP.

Lecuona’s competitive debut with Ducati will take place at the Phillip Island 2026 season opener on the weekend of February 22.

