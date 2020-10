Josh Brookes

2021 BSB Superbike Champ

Josh Brookes has celebrated his second Bennetts British Superbike Championship last weekend after a title-deciding triple-header on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit. His performance at the finale gave him a final 21-point advantage over closest rival Jason O’Halloran to seal the crown. The images below are all from that final round and taken by our contracted BSB photographer Dave Yeomans. Enjoy!