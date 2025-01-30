Motorcycling Australia Update

January 31, 2025

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has announced that its new Constitution has been successfully endorsed. Statement follows…

This represents a significant milestone in ensuring MA continues to meet the needs of today while preparing for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

The updated MA Constitution introduces a modern framework for facilitating and delivering the sport of motorcycling and all that entails across the Federation. It enhances our ability to respond to the evolving needs of the community while maintaining the traditions that unite us.

The Board of MA would like to thank stakeholders across all states for their contributions to this process. We also extend our gratitude to the Australian Sports Commission for their invaluable support and guidance.

Looking ahead, we are committed to working closely with State Controlling Bodies, Clubs and Members to strengthen and grow our sport across the nation.

Thank you for being part of this important step forward. Together, we can look ahead to a strong and united future for motorcycling in Australia.

Roy Chamberlain

President

Motorcycling Australia