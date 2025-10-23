In Memory of Doug Sharp

GAS Imports Pty Ltd

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Douglas (Dougie) Sharp, Director of GAS Imports Pty Ltd.

Doug was a deeply respected figure, not only within our business but also in the wider motorcycle community. His leadership, passion, and dedication shaped GAS Imports into the trusted company it is today. Doug’s legacy will continue to guide us, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

As we navigate this difficult time, we want to assure you that GAS Imports Pty Ltd will continue to operate as normal. However, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we manage this transition.

While we are doing our best to minimise any disruptions, some delays may occur.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Doug’s family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss. Thank you for your continued support and compassion during this time.

Warm Regards

Sean Gallagher

Director

GAS Imports Pty Ltd