King Of The Baggers

Indian recently took line honours at the inaugural Drag Specialties King of the Baggers invitational at Laguna Seca Raceway. Facing a field of 11 Harley-Davidsons, highly accomplished racer Tyler O’Hara captured the win onboard the S&S Cycle Indian Challenger.

Veteran rider Frankie Garcia put his Roland Sands Design Indian Challenger on the box with a third-place finish. That made it two out of three podium positions for the Indian Challenger to kick some sand in the face of the Harley faithful.

The historic race played out in truly dramatic fashion. Barely, 24-hours after an accident where he “looped” his 272 kilogram machine during qualifying, Frankie Garcia rebounded taking the holeshot. But it was O’Hara who immediately established a commanding lead through the first three laps.

With five laps remaining, an off-track mishap sent O’Hara back to third and Garcia to second, allowing veteran rider Hayden Gillim to take the lead.

From there, O’Hara began a patient, methodical comeback, working his way past Garcia and dramatically passing Gillim while diving into the famed “Corkscrew” during the penultimate lap.

O’Hara held strong for the final lap winning the inaugural race by 1.9 seconds, earning the title “King of the Baggers.”

Technical Specifications

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger

Bike: 2020 Indian Challenger

Engine: Stock bore Indian 108″/1768cc PowerPlus

Stage 2 cams

CNC ported heads

K&N air filter

S&S engine covers for ground and pipe clearance

One-off stainless race exhaust

Full Spectrum Battery

Chain drive conversion to allow easy final gear ratio changes

Chassis: Custom tuned Fox shock valved and extended to increase ground clearance

FTR 1200 forks on S&S machined triple clamps valved for weight and riding style

Brembo Calipers – upgraded specification

Custom aluminium fuel cell for weight reduction and air flow to engine

PM billet wheels on S&S built hubs 17″ F&R

Dunlop Tyres

Body & Cockpit: Air Tech Carbon Fibre bags, fenders & tank cover For weight reduction

Saddleman Seat shaped to get rider in correct position

Custom made S&S rear set foot controls to provide ground clearance and better position for racing

Klockwerks Bars – Klip Hangers to adjust height and pullback to suit rider position

S&S Cycle Indian Challenger Image Gallery

King of the Baggers Results