Motorcycle Recalls

Recall number – REC-006068

Campaign number – I-24-07

Original published date – 10 September 2024

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5610

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au

INDIAN MOTORCYCLES

MY24 Chieftain, Roadmaster Springfield, Challenger and Pursuit.

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 21

Variant applicability – All variants within these models.

What are the defects?

The rear suspension may not meet manufacturing specifications and could buckle. If this occurs, there is a risk of contact between the rear tyre and the chassis, the main wiring harness or the coolant reservoir. Additionally, the rear of the motorcycle may bottom out leading to a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control, could increase the risk of accident resulting in severe injury or death to the rider and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Indian Motorcycle will notify affected consumers. Owners of affected vehicles should contact their authorized dealer to schedule an appointment to have the remedy performed, free of charge

Recall number – REC-006083

Campaign number – 3NY

Original published date – 24 September 2024

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team

Contact phone – 1300 559 846

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda CBR500R & CB500F

Year range – 2024

Affected units – 16

Variant applicability – All variants within these models.

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The circuit design inside the relay is configured incorrectly. Therefore, the flashing cycle of the turning signal will not comply with the Australian Design Rules (ADR).

What are the hazards?

If the turn signal indicators do not operate as intended, other road users may be unable to identify if the vehicle is turning. This could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the rider and/or other road users.

Affected vehicles are not compliant with ADR 19/02 – Installation of Lighting and Light Signalling Devices on L-Group Vehicles.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.

Recall number – REC-006092

Campaign number – 0000611900

Original published date – 8 October 2024

Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Australia Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW R 18 Transcontinental, R18, R18 B, R18 Classic, R18 Roctane

Year range – 2020 – 2024

Affected units – 970

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, insufficient sealing of the reverser system control unit may allow moisture to enter into the unit. If this occurs, it could cause a short circuit leading to a vehicle fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire may increase the risk of serious injury or death to the rider, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have works completed free of charge as per below.

As a first step, the reverser control unit will be permanently disconnected from the power supply for safety reasons at the dealership.

Next step, when parts become available the control unit will be replaced by a modified version.