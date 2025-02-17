‘Bastard’ wins ‘First 6’ Sport Chief RT custom at Salon Du 2 Roues

Indian Motorcycle has announced ‘Bastard’ by MotoStrada Porto as the winner of the ‘First 6’ Indian Sport Chief RT dealer customs competition.

Following a public vote that closed on February 11, MotoStrada Porto were awarded the crown on February 13 during the Salon Du 2 Roues show in Lyon, France.

The ‘First 6’ Sport Chief RT dealer customs were revealed at the Moto Bike Expo, Italy celebrating the announcement of the new Sport Chief RT that same day.

Showcasing the potential of customisation within the Indian Chief line-up, each dealer had just six weeks from receiving their Indian Sport Chief RT to deliver a completed Club Style build to the Indian Motorcycle booth at the Verona Show.

MotoStrada Porto, an exclusive Indian Motorcycle dealer in Portugal since 2015, were inspired by the Performance and Racing DNA of Indian Motorcycle and their creation, ‘Bastard’, captured the imagination of fans with its raw, aggressive stance, bold aesthetic, and seamless blend of modern performance with old-school rebellion.

MotoStrada’s goal was to maximize the youthful and rebellious spirit of the Sport Chief RT, reflecting the modern club style without altering the bike too much, while also trying to use as many genuine parts and accessories as possible.

Upping the performance, MotoStrada selected Öhlins front forks matched to remote reservoir Öhlins rear shocks, modifying the fender to fit the new front end.

With standard-fitment Brembo front calipers already on the Sport Chief RT, MotoStrada selected a matching Brembo master cylinder designed for the Indian FTR.

Other select performance-style parts include an air filter by Performance Machine, an exhaust system by Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde, and exotic spoked wheels by Kineo of Italy — all complemented by genuine Indian Motorcycle accessories, including handlebar risers, FTR brake and clutch levers, a taller windshield, and the new PowerBand Audio Bluetooth speaker for the Indian Chief lineup.

Taking cues from the King of Baggers and Superhooligan racers, the paint is a carbon/grey mix with an impressive checkered fade and golden lines that create a link to classic Indian Motorcycle models.

The paint process was very complex, with the risk of having to start over at each step. Applied in three phases — first the carbon hydro paint, then the grey layer, and finally the gold pinstriping — MotoStrada was unsure of the final result, as each new phase risked ruining the previous step.

The seat has also been customized with a carbon look and matched to main paint scheme.

With the high standard of the ‘First 6’ Sport Chief RT customs, the competition saw an overwhelming response from the riding community, with thousands of enthusiasts across Europe casting their votes. In a fiercely competitive vote that selected ‘Bastard’ as the winning build, there were two notable runners-up:

‘No Comply Society’ by Krazy Horse (UK) – A rebellious, skate-culture-inspired custom that pushes creative boundaries.

‘Top Fuel’ by Indian Motorcycle Metz (France) – A drag-racing-inspired powerhouse that exudes speed and attitude.

Ola Stenegärdn – Director of Design for Indian Motorcycle

“The response to the ‘First 6’ dealer customs has been incredible, and I just want to say a huge thank you to our dealers for accepting the challenge and knocking this one so far out of the park. MotoStrada’s ‘Bastard’ is a worthy winner, embodying the spirit of performance, style, and raw individuality that defines the Sport Chief RT. I’m stoked that the decision was by public vote as I just simply couldn’t have chosen just one build for an award. Each bike had its own cool, innovative touches, fabrication work, beautiful parts and eye-popping paint. I was genuinely blown away by all the work put into each of these bikes and what these six teams managed to accomplish in such an extremely short time.”