2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Ahead of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, a special Riders Parade took place in Mataram on Wednesday, taking MotoGP to the heart of MotoGP’s incredible Indonesian fanbase… and wow, did they come out in force!

12 MotoGP stars: eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team), plus home hero Mario Aji (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), headed through the streets of the city on an open-top bus to greet the fans, with the route heading from Sangkareang Park to Udaya Park.

The party didn’t end there, with the riders all taking to the stage at the end of the parade to greet the fans, share some merch, and enjoy a few photo opportunities with the people who made it all happen.

Vibe check passed, MotoGP now heads for the nearby Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, with media day up first on Thursday.

