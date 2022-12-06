The Neo-Retro Django 50 has Arrived
The new range of Euro 5 compliant Django 50 scooters have now landed!
Racing Green, Pearl White, and Signature Black have now been added to the festive Django 50 line-up, including the ever-popular Dragon Red & Milky White in a two-tone colour combination.
Django 50 Colourways
With its neo-retro look, Django offers a journey back in time to the origins of Peugeot and its iconic collection.
Fully equipped, this scooter is a symbol of Peugeot Motocycles’ French roots. Easy to use and comfortable, with plenty of storage space, including a large under-seat box and storage compartments.
$4,990 Ride Away
+ 2 Year Warranty