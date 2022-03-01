MADE LIKE A GUN.

MADE UNBREAKABLE.

Introducing the exclusive Royal Enfield x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Collection.

To celebrate the release of the new Euro 5 model 650 Twins and 11 Colourways, Royal Enfield has partnered with SA1NT Motowear to bring an exclusive, limited edition collection of riding and lifestyle apparel to new and existing Royal Enfield customers.

Starting from 4th February until 31st March 2022, purchase a new Euro 5 Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 in-store or online, and add the RE x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit for an exclusive promotional price of $790, saving you over $450!

The RE x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit includes:

• 1x Unbreakable Jacket

• 1x Unbreakable Jeans

• 1x RE x SA1NT T-Shirt

• 1x Set of Ghost D30 Armour

The “Unbreakable” Kit is valued at RRP $1,247.