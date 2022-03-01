MADE LIKE A GUN.
MADE UNBREAKABLE.
Introducing the exclusive Royal Enfield x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Collection.
To celebrate the release of the new Euro 5 model 650 Twins and 11 Colourways, Royal Enfield has partnered with SA1NT Motowear to bring an exclusive, limited edition collection of riding and lifestyle apparel to new and existing Royal Enfield customers.
Starting from 4th February until 31st March 2022, purchase a new Euro 5 Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 in-store or online, and add the RE x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit for an exclusive promotional price of $790, saving you over $450!
The RE x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit includes:
• 1x Unbreakable Jacket
• 1x Unbreakable Jeans
• 1x RE x SA1NT T-Shirt
• 1x Set of Ghost D30 Armour
The “Unbreakable” Kit is valued at RRP $1,247.
Considering Finance?
Fill out the form below and a friendly team member from Royal Enfield will be in touch with you shortly!
Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit promotion starts from Friday 4th February 2022 and ends on 31st March 2022. By purchasing a new model Euro 5 Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 online or in-stores, customers are entitled to add the RE x SA1NT “Unbreakable” Kit for $790. The Unbreakable Kit includes one (1) Unbreakable Jacket including Ghost D30 Armour, one (1) pair of Unbreakable Jeans, and your choice of one (1) of five T-shirts. The RRP of the “Unbreakable” Kit is valued at $1,247. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, apart from the Summer Accessories promotion, which entitles new 650 Twin customers to a discounted price on accessories when they purchase a new 650 Twin. Full details can be found on the Promotions tab of the Royal Enfield Australia website. This offer is applicable to new 650 Twin units only. For more information, contact your dealership. Offer available whilst stocks last, and is subject to change at any time.