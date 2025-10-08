2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

I’m a huge fan of Ducati’s Multistrada V4 and rate the Granturismo V4 engine as perhaps the best street powerplant ever built.

Earlier today, we covered the updates to Ducati’s all-roads Multistrada V4 Rally. Now it’s time to look at its strictly road-focused sibling, the Multistrada V4 RS, essentially a Panigale V4 S superbike with an upright riding position and a dose of real-world practicality.

Thanks to that upright stance, offering clear vision ahead and easy leverage through corners, I’d wager that the RS would actually be faster on most roads, in most hands, than any sportsbike on sale, including the Panigale. If only it looked as good…

The RS swaps the Granturismo engine for a retuned, 180-horsepower version of the Panigale’s Desmosedici Stradale powerplant, complete with a dry clutch.

It will be slightly more expensive to maintain than the Granturismo-powered variants, with Desmo valve-clearance checks required every 30,000 km, rather than the 60,000 km intervals of the conventional sprung valvetrain. The dry clutch might prove a costly maintenance headache, but for many, that’s part of the appeal, as they believe a true Ducati has to be Desmo, and it has to rattle dry.

While the higher-revving Desmo engine offers 10 hp more than the Granturismo, it gives away a touch of torque, as expected, given its 55 cc smaller capacity. Race Mode unleashes maximum power in all gears, accompanied by a sharper throttle response, a feature not found on other Multistrada models.

The big difference, though, will come when carving corners. The RS runs more aggressive rake and trail figures, shorter-travel, sport-tuned Öhlins electronic suspension, a shorter final drive, and sportsbike-sized tyres. Pirelli supplies Rosso IV Corsa rubber, a 120/70-17 front and 190/55-17 rear.

At 240 kg wet with its 22-litre tank filled, it’s no lightweight, but that won’t blunt its potential much on real roads. Comfort and practicality carry a price, it just depends on where your priorities lie.

A titanium sub-frame saves a few kilos over its siblings and still supports the neatly integrated luggage.

There are also lighter carbon-fibre and titanium components, as well as a smaller battery, which further trim mass compared to other Multistrada variants.

The Öhlins suspension uses the EC2 system rather than the latest EC3, a mild surprise, and at $58,200 ride-away, I’d also have expected Brembo Hypure calipers instead of Stylemas.

Not that there’s much wrong with either; EC2 and Stylema were until recently the best of the best, but I can tell you first-hand that EC3 and Hypure have now surpassed them. Still, this is a numbered RS edition Ducati, so expectations are naturally high.

That said, for most riders, on most roads, I rate this as likely the ultimate road-riding weapon, even with panniers fitted. If you manage to get one, I’ll admit it: I’ll be jealous… No doubt, the most well-heeled among us will also get the Diavel V4 RS to match; good on them.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Specifications

Engine – Ducati Desmosedici stradale, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liquid cooled

Displacement – 1103 cc

Bore x Stroke – 81 x 53.5 mm

Compression Ratio – 14.0:1

Power – 180 hp (132.4 kW) @ 12,250 rpm

Torque – 118 Nm (12 kgm) @ 9500 rpm

Fuel Injection – Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 50mm equivalent elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system

Exhaust – Stainless steel pre-silencer, Akrapovič titanium muffler

Gearbox – Six-speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0

Primary Drive – Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1

Ratio – 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25

Final Drive – Chain, Front sprocket Z15; Rear sprocket Z43

Clutch – Multiplate dry clutch with slipper action on over-run

Frame – Aluminium monocoque frame

Front Suspension – Öhlins Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork with TiN treatment, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode

Wheels F/R – Marchesini light alloy forged, 3.50 x 17″, 6.00 x 17″

Tyres F/R – Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17, 190/55 ZR17

Rear Suspension – Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable shock absorber, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode, electronic preload adjustment, aluminium single-sided swingarm

Wheel Travel F/R – 170/170 mm

Front Brake – Dual Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS

Rear Brake – Ø 280 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS

Instrumentation – 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system

Wet Weight – 240 kg (fuelled)

Seat Height – Adjustable, 840-860 mm

Wheelbase – 1591 mm

Rake – 25.7°

Trail – 120 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity – 22 l

Number Of Seats – Two

Safety Equipment – Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Ducati Cornering Light, Radar system, Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Auto tyre calibration, Vehicle hold control

Standard Equipment – Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Type-approved Akrapovič muffler, Coming Home, TFT colour display, Hands-Free, Full LED headlight, Daytime Running Light (DRL), Self cancelling turn indicators, Full-map navigation system, 12V socket, USB port, Backlit handlebar switches, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 2.0 con Öhlins Smart EC 2.0

Ready For – Additional LED lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hands-Free tank filler plug, Heated grips

Warranty – 48 months, unlimited mileage

Annual Service – 12 months

Oil Service – 15,000 km / 24 months

Valve Clearance Adjustment – 30,000 km

Price – From $58,200 ride away

