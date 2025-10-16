MV Agusta F4 1000RR

With Phil Aynsley

The 2011 MV Agusta 1000RR was a major update to the 750 F4 that debuted in 1999. An amazing 22 different models of the original Massimo Tamburini design were produced in both 750 and 1000 cc sizes up until 2010.

Beginning in 2010 a newly revised 1000 cc motor was employed for the F4. Compared to the earlier motor, changes included a new crankshaft fitted with lighter con-rods, shorter inlet tracts, dual fuel injectors and a deeper sump with new oil pump.

The alternator and cooling system also saw changes. The bore/stroke and radially positioned valves remained unchanged. Output was increased to 186 hp at 12,900 rpm compared to 174 hp of the previous F4 version.

The chassis was both lighter and more rigid and a revised swingarm pivot position enabled a longer swingarm without increasing the wheelbase. Apart from the power increase the new F4 was 10 kg lighter and 40 mm narrower than the first generation 1000 cc F4.

Another big engine update occurred the following year with the debut of the F4 RR Corsacorta (short stroke) as seen here. Production began in 2012.

Basically all the remaining untouched internals were revised with the bore/stroke measurements changed from 76 x 55 mm to 79 x 50.9 mm, still retaining the same 998 cc capacity.

New cylinder heads, primary drive, forged pistons, larger titanium valves, variable length intake ducts and a close-ratio gearbox were the other main changes. Power was boosted to 201 hp at 13,400 rpm.

The frame saw adjustable steering head angle and swingarm pivot included. Öhlins NIX 43 mm titanium nitride forks and an Öhlins Racing TTX 36 shock absorber featured ride height and myriad other adjustments.

The new forged alloy wheels each saved 1 kg over the earlier types. Brembo monobloc calipers and radial master cylinders increased braking performance. Dry weight was 192 kg and top speed reached 297 km/h.

MV Agusta F4 1000RR Specifications