2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day Six

ISDE 2024 wrapped up in Spain overnight with the final day six run and won. While the USA topped the final day it was France coming out on top after the 98th running of the ISDE. The French headed off challenges from the USA and Spain but led throughout. Australia fourth in the World Trophy class and just missing the podium.

The United States secured top honours in the Women’s World Trophy. Team Australia the runner-up, 6m21s off winning pace after six days.

Sweden claimed an emotional win in the Junior World Trophy while Australia just missed the podium in fourth, three-and-a-half minutes off third placed USA.

The sixth and final day of the 2024 ISDE saw the traditional final motocross test take place in horrendous conditions. With rain falling throughout the day, the track became more and more cut-up, with flooded areas and deep ruts appearing. Josep Garcia mastered the mud to move into the lead on lap two and carry that position to the flag and was the outright individual winner of ISDE 2024.

The Manufacturer’s Team Award went to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia, Jonathan Girroir, and Dante Oliveira, solidifying an incredibly successful event for KTM. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Mateo Oliveira, Grant Davis, and Angus Riordan placed an excellent third.

World Trophy

Returning to the top step of the World Trophy podium for the first time in seven years, France were consistent throughout and managed their advantage over closest rivals the United States to perfection.

United States won the final day but France followed them home in second to secure the World Trophy.

Hugo Blanjoue

“It’s been an incredible week. All week we rode together as a team and did everything necessary to take this victory. Today was one of the toughest races of my life. The mud was insane, but we fought and fought. Thank you to everyone who has made this result possible, we did it!”

Giving it their all on day six, outgoing champions United States faced too tall a task to topple the French in Galicia. Content with winning the Final Cross Test Galicia, they ended their week in second place, five-minutes-and-thirty-eight-seconds behind.

With the support of their home crowd behind them, Spain took the third and final step of the podium in Galicia.

Australia weathered the mud to take fourth overall, while the Czech Republic rounded out the top five.

With Belgium sixth, Austria seventh and Finland eighth, Portugal and Poland completed the top ten nations in this year’s World Trophy classification.

World Trophy Standings after Day Six

Pos Rider/Team Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 TEAM FRANCE 14:05’34.97 ESPINASSE Theophile BETA 250 2T E1 3:28’47.09 BLANJOUE Hugo HONDA 250 4T E1 3:32’34.03 LE QUERE Leo TM 300 2T E3 3:30’52.27 ROUSSALY Julien SHERCO 300 2T E3 3:33’21.58 2 TEAM UNITED STATES 5’38.08 GIRROIR Jonathan KTM 350 4T E2 3:32’10.41 BARNES Cody HONDA 250 4T E1 3:34’31.28 TOTH Josh GASGAS 350 4T E2 3:31’51.70 OLIVEIRA Dante KTM 350 4T E2 3:32’39.66 3 TEAM SPAIN +14’12.33 NAVARRO HUERTAS Sergio HUSQVARNA 350 4T E2 3:40’50.46 BETRIU ARMENGOL Jaume KTM 300 2T E3 3:35’19.88 PANDO LLANA Julio BETA 350 4T E2 3:40’11.62 GARCIA MONTANA Josep KTM 250 4T E1 3:23’25.34 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +29’53.46 BACON Kyron YAMAHA 250 4T E1 3:34’55.70 REYNDERS Jonte SHERCO 300 4T E2 3:35’05.64 SHEIDOW Cooper YAMAHA 250 4T E1 3:48’12.14 STRANG Joshua BETA 300 2T E3 3:37’14.95 5 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC +40’38.93 KALNY Jaroslav SHERCO 300 2T E3 3:41’25.18 KOUBLE Krystof HUSQVARNA 450 4T E2 3:39’55.68 SKUTA Matej BETA 350 4T E2 3:40’49.93 ROMANCIK Jaromir HUSQVARNA 450 4T E2 3:44’03.11 6 TEAM BELGIUM +52’23.52 MAGAIN Antoine SHERCO 300 2T E3 3:36’23.04 DAMIAENS Dietger KTM 350 4T E2 3:41’42.80 LOUIS Tim SHERCO 250 2T E1 3:46’42.94 TICHOUX Florian TM 300 4T E2 3:53’09.71 7 TEAM AUSTRIA +1:05’30.18 SCHOPF Bernhard KTM 300 2T E3 3:48’26.23 POELZLEITHNER Alexander KTM 250 4T E1 3:54’06.40 NEURAUTER Lukas GASGAS 350 4T E2 3:37’04.81 MAYER FEICHTINGER Walter KTM 450 4T E2 3:51’27.71 8 TEAM FINLAND +1:05’37.15 PUHAKAINEN Eetu TM 300 4T E2 3:47’53.40 PUHAKAINEN Samuli BETA 350 4T E2 3:46’48.84 HALJALA Hermanni BETA 250 2T E1 3:46’19.13 JUHOLA Albert KTM 250 4T E1 3:50’10.75 9 TEAM PORTUGAL +1:08’42.00 SILVA Renato BETA 300 2T E3 3:50’02.28 OLIVEIRA Luis YAMAHA 450 4T E2 3:42’18.40 REIS Goncalo GASGAS 350 4T E2 3:53’51.93 CHARRUA Bruno GASGAS 350 4T E2 3:48’04.36 10 TEAM POLAND +1:13’34.10 CHETNICKI Gabriel GASGAS 500 4T E3 3:47’36.37 BAKLARZ Kacper YAMAHA 250 4T E1 3:52’35.49 BABICZ Dawid KTM 250 4T E1 3:49’24.82 BRACIK Aleksander KAWASAKI 250 4T E1 3:49’32.39

Women’s World Trophy

Determined to secure their fifth Women’s World Trophy victory in style, the United States powered ahead to claim the Final Cross Test Galicia win on day six, and with it, successfully defend their crown in Spain.

Brandy Richards

“That was one of the toughest 6DAYS I’ve ever done. Today was crazy in the mud. I knew I needed the holeshot and managed to do that and stay clean for as long as I could. Overall, it feels incredible. To keep the United States on top was our goal starting out the week, and I’m so happy we’ve been able to do just that!”

Placing second on the final day, Australia finished this year’s race as runners up. Sweden made no mistakes and crossed the line to finish on the final step of the podium in third overall.

Jessica Gardiner

“We finished P2 in the world for Team Aus Women! It poured rain all day – it was a mudfest, one of the muddiest races I’ve done ever done today! I have the best team mates in the world, so proud of them. So pumped I had a decent final Moto making up enough time to finish 3rd individually for the week. Pumped for all our Aussies! Thank you so much to everyone for there help and support. This was one knarly tough ISDE!”

France battled their way through the mud to secure fourth overall. Italy completed the top five in the final Women’s World Trophy classification. Great Britain sixth. Canada finished seventh and was the final nation to reach the finish line with all three competitors.

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day Six

Pos Team/Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 11:34’20.80 RICHARDS Brandy KTM 250 4T E1 3:43’32.46 SILVESTRI Ava GASGAS 250 4T E1 3:57’51.63 GUTISH Rachel SHERCO 300 4T E2 3:52’56.71 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA +6’21.18 GARDINER Jessica YAMAHA 250 4T E1 3:50’44.97 JONES Tayla HUSQVARNA 250 4T E1 3:54’29.33 MCDONALD Danielle YAMAHA 250 4T E1 3:55’27.68 3 TEAM SWEDEN +30’17.95 EMELIE Karlsson KTM 450 4T E2 4:03’27.78 AKESSON Linnea BETA 250 2T E1 4:02’17.74 MALM Hedvig KTM 350 4T E2 3:58’53.23 4 TEAM FRANCE +42’40.62 MARTEL Justine BETA 250 2T E1 4:02’41.64 CHAPLOT Elodie BETA 250 2T E1 4:03’42.21 BRISEBARD Mauricette HUSQVARNA 250 4T E1 4:10’37.57 5 TEAM ITALY +1:46’20.00 NOCERA Francesca HONDA 250 4T E1 3:57’17.48 TRAINI Sara RIEJU 300 2T E3 4:15’39.69 VOLPI Asia BETA 125 2T E1 5:07’43.63

Junior World Trophy

Through the mud came tears of joy as Sweden raced to victory in the Junior World Trophy. Following their agonising loss on day six in 2023, the trio of Max Ahlin (KTM), Albin Norrbin (Fantic) and Axel Semb (Fantic) made no mistakes this time around and won.

Fittingly, it was Norrbin who rode to the eventual race win in the Final Cross Test Galicia, as Sweden led home outgoing champions France, with the United States in third.

Australia ended their week in fourth overall, with Great Britain completing the top five. Host nation Spain took sixth, with Portugal and Canada placing seventh and eighth. Team FIM LA and Belgium rounded out the top ten.

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day Six

Pos Team/Rider Bike Cat Time/Gap 1 TEAM SWEDEN +10:36’43.30 AHLIN Max KTM 350 4T E2 3:29’25.73 NORRBIN Albin FANTIC 310 4T E2 3:31’18.38 SEMB Axel FANTIC 310 4T E2 3:35’59.19 2 TEAM FRANCE +5’50.81 GIRAUDON Thibault SHERCO 250 2T E1 3:34’05.74 ALIX Antoine BETA 300 2T E3 3:31’41.00 JOYON Leo BETA 250 2T E1 3:36’47.37 3 TEAM UNITED STATES +14’28.55 OLIVEIRA Mateo KTM 350 4T E2 3:38’18.42 DAVIS Grant KTM 250 4T E1 3:32’04.03 TINO Jason HUSQVARNA 250 4T E1 3:40’49.40 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +18’03.06 DENNETT William YAMAHA 450 4T E2 3:41’25.76 MCMAHON Korey GASGAS 450 4T E2 3:39’53.71 RIORDAN Angus KTM 250 4T E1 3:33’26.89 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +29’40.59 DAVIES Sam KTM 250 4T E1 3:42’55.51 INGHAM Max TRIUMPH 250 4T E1 3:43’21.16 HUGHES Sam HUSQVARNA 350 4T E2 3:40’07.22

Outright

Arriving at the Final Cross Test Galicia, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) looked to put the finishing touches to what has been an incredible NOCO FIM 6DAYS. Finding his way to the front of the field, he dominated the final race, to take a record-breaking fourth consecutive individual win in the ISDE.

Josep Garcia

“I can’t believe it! To take another win here in Spain and to finish on the podium with my team is like a dream come true. It has been such a tough week of racing in the rain and mud every single day. You had to stay focused the whole time as even a small mistake could end up costing a lot of time. The team did a really good job in preparing everything, so huge thanks to them for that. Honestly, I’m over the moon with the result – four in a row now and to secure that on top of my EnduroGP crown has made it the perfect end to the season. Now, it’s time to celebrate!”

As the only rider to take a day win from Garcia, Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) ended his week in second overall. France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) completed the top three.

In the Overall Australia’s World Trophy riders finished 17th – Angus Riordan, 20th – Kyron Bacon, 21st Jonte Reynders and 29th – Josh Strang.

The Enduro1 category went to Garcia, securing a five-minute-and-twenty-one-second margin of victory over Espinasse in second. United States’ Grant Davis (KTM) took third. Riordan finished fifth in E1, Kyron Bacon eighth.

Holcombe took the top step of the podium in Enduro2, with Ahlin second and Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) third. Jonte Reynders finished E2 in eighth, Korey McMahon 12th.

In Enduro3, Cristino claimed the overall win, ahead of France’s Leo Le Quere (TM) in second, with Italy’s Matteo Cavallo (TM) third. Josh Strang finished 10th.

The final day of racing saw the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) win again in the Women’s classification to firmly assert her position as best female rider in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS.

New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) performed flawlessly in her debut ISDE to finish as runner-up, with Australia’s Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) completing the podium in third. Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) was fourth, with Canada’s Shelby Turner (GASGAS) rounding out the top five. Tayla Jones seventh, and Danielle McDonald eighth.

In the battle for top Junior World Trophy rider, Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) took fourth overall, beating Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in fifth by just two seconds. Angus Riordan finished sixth overall, Korey McMahon 12th and William Dennet in 17th.

2024 ISDE Overall Top 10 after Day Six

Pos Rider Class Nat. Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep E1 ESP 3:23’25.34 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GBR +2’17.44 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA +5’21.75 4 AHLIN Max E2 SWE +6’00.39 5 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA +6’01.70 6 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA +7’26.93 7 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE +7’53.04 8 CAVALLO Matteo E3 ITA +8’13.90 9 ALIX Antoine E3 FRA +8’15.66 10 TOTH Josh E2 USA +8’26.36 Aussies 17 RIORDAN Angus E1 AUS +10’01.55 20 BACON Kyron E1 AUS +11’30.36 21 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS +11’40.30 29 STRANG Josh E3 AUS +13’49.61

2024 ISDE E1 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 GARCIA MONTANA Josep ESP 3:23′ 25. 34 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA +5’21.75 3 DAVIS Grant USA +8’38.69 4 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA +9’08.69 5 RIORDAN Angus AUS +10’01.55 6 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA +10’40.40 7 BARNES Cody USA +11’05.94 8 BACON Kyron AUS +11’30.36 9 JOYON Leo FRA +13’22.03 10 MORETTINI Manolo ITA +15’48.22

2024 ISDE E2 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 HOLCOMBE STEVE GBR 3:25’42.78 2 AHLIN MAX SWE +3’42.95 3 NORRBIN ALBIN SWE +5’35.60 4 TOTH JOSH USA +6’08.92 5 GIRROIR JONATHAN USA +6’27.63 6 OLIVEIRA DANTE USA +6’56.88 7 BERNARDINI SAMUELE ITA +7’19.46 8 REYNDERS JONTE AUS +9’22.86 9 SEMB AXEL SWE +10’16.41 10 NEURAUTER LIKAS AUT +11’22.03 11 LOIVEIRA MATEO USA +12’35.64 12 MCMAHON KOREY AUS +14’10.93

2024 ISDE E3 Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 CRISTONO KEVIN ITA 3:29’27.04 2 LE QUERE LEO FRA +1’25.23 3 CAVALLO MATTEO ITA +2’12.20 4 ALIX ANTOINE FRA +2’13.06 5 ROUSSALY JULIEN FRA +3’54.54 6 BETRIU JAUME ESP +5’52.84 7 LESIARDO MORGAN ITA +5’54.15 8 MAGAIN ANTOINE BEL +6’56.00 9 EDMONDSON JACK GBR +7’37.33 10 JOSH STRANG AUS +7’47.91

2024 ISDE WWT Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 RICHARDS BRANDY USA 3:43’32.46 2 ARCHER RACHEL NZL +2’51.12 3 GARDINER JESS AUS +7’12.51 4 BADIA MIREIA ESP +8’09.25 5 TURNER SHELBY CAN +9’02.34 6 GUTISH RACHEL USA +9’24.25 7 JONES TAYLA AUS +10’56.87 8 MCDONALD DANIELLE AUS +11’55.22 9 NOCERA FRANCESCA ITA +13’45.02 10 SILVESTRI AVA USA +14’19.17

2024 ISDE JWT Top 10

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 AHLIN MAX SWE 3:29’25.73 2 CRISTINO KEVIN ITA +1.31 3 NORRBIN ALBIN SWE +1’52.65 4 ALIX ANTOINE FRA +2’15.27 5 DAVIS GRANT USA +2’38.30 6 RIORDAN ANGUS AUS +4’01.16 7 GIRAUDON THIBAULT FRA +4’40.01 8 SEMB AXEL SWE +6’33.46 9 JOYON LEO FRA +7’21.64 10 OLIVEIRA MATEO USA +8’52.59 11 MORETTINI MANOLO ITA +9’47.83 12 MCMAHON KOREY AUS +10’27.98 Other Aussies …17 WILLIAM DENNET AUS +12’00.03

Club Team Award

With a strong lead in the Club Team Award (CTA), Team Italy opted to play it safe in the mud on day six. Xausa Sped claimed the CTA victory in the Final Cross Test Galicia, over GTBN in second, with Team Italy fourteen seconds back in third. But for Team Italy that didn’t matter as they ultimately won this year’s Club Team Award competition in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS.

Lorenzo Macoritto

“All week has been fantastic. Despite the tough conditions, we did our best each day and were able to control the race lead. It was super muddy today, but we rode smart and won. I’m so happy, it’s a great result for us.”

While Team Italy rode ahead to victory, the biggest change in results on day six came with GTBN edging out Moto Club Puy En Velay by seven seconds to claim the runner-up result. Despite maintaining second all week, Moto Club Puy En Velay endured a tough day six and ended third overall. XC Gear and RFME Club Team rounded out the top five

In the Veteran Club Team class, it was Lynn Vally Dirt Riders who secured the overall victory. They topped the podium by twelve-minutes-and-twenty-six-seconds over Gottbros Team 2 in second, with Jesus Plaza Freyer third.

Eric Cleveland Memorial raced their way into the record books as winners of the inaugural Women’s Club Team competition in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS Builth Wells MCC Ladies followed them home for second place, with Halton Off Road Riders AS third.

With the ninety-eighth edition of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS complete in Galicia, Spain, enduro fans can look forward to next year’s race in Bergamo, Italy, from 24-29 August.

2024 ISDE Day Six Highlights