2024 International Six Days Enduro

Galicia, Spain – NOCO FIM 6DAYS

Day One

The NOCO FIM 6DAYS has begun in Galicia Spain, marking the 98th running, with France taking an early World Trophy lead, USA grabbing the lead in the Women’s World Trophy, and Sweden taking control of the Junior World Trophy, but as the name suggests, there’s plenty of racing to come.

It was a good day for the Aussies, placing fourth in World Trophy, second in Women’s Trophy, and fourth in Junior Trophy, while Jonte Reynders was third in the E2 class and eighth outright.

While the rain stayed away, conditions were soft and the terrain quickly chewed up. With riders completing six special tests and two laps of the 125-kilometre Santiago loop, it was clear come the end of day one that this year’s 6DAYS will be a true enduro challenge.

Just metres from the start ramp at NOCO Parc Fermé, Great Britain were the first of the leading World Trophy nations to run into trouble. Team rider Harry Edmondson (GASGAS) had engine trouble. Losing over 40 minutes making repairs, it instantly dropped the 2022 champions to the bottom of the leaderboard.

Later, Italy became the first World Trophy nation to lose a rider when Andrea Verona (GASGAS) stopped on the liaison as they began lap two. Also losing Manuel Verzeroli (KTM) in the Junior World Trophy ensured a bad day at the office for the Italians.

World Trophy

At the head of the World Trophy, it was game on for France. Enjoying the muddy conditions, they did exactly what they needed to do to take control of the race lead. With their four riders placing third, fourth, fifth and sixth overall, France find themselves with a two-minute-and-five-second lead heading into day two.

Hugo Blanjoue (Honda)

“Today was an incredible start for France. Although the conditions were muddier than we are used to at home, the feeling was good. We placed third, fourth, fifth and sixth to take the overall lead. We had a good week of walking the special tests and it paid off for sure, let’s hope for more tomorrow.”

Defending champions the United States placed strongly on day one and sit behind France in second position. Pleased with their efforts, while adjusting to the tricky special test conditions, they will naturally aim to build on things tomorrow.

Ending their day in third, and less than forty seconds behind the United States, are host nation Spain. Led by Josep Garcia (KTM), who placed as the outright fastest rider, Spain have a comfortable advantage over Australia in fourth and will use that to go on the attack on day two.

No doubt adjusting to the muddy conditions of day one, Australia slotted into fourth. However, the former champions are already nearly five minutes behind Spain and will need to fight back on day two. A promising performance from the Czech Republic on day one saw them move into fifth. Two seconds separate sixth-placed Chile and Belgium in seventh.

World Trophy Standings after Day One

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM FRANCE 2:36’38.95 2 TEAM UNITED STATES +2’05.81 3 TEAM SPAIN +2’43.96 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +7’31.27 5 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC +8’53.82 6 TEAM CHILE +10’53.25 7 TEAM BELGIUM +10’55.90 8 TEAM AUSTRIA +12’53.82 9 TEAM CANADA +14’07.05 10 TEAM PORTUGAL +14’34.80

Women’s World Trophy

As defending champions of the Women’s World Trophy category, the United States will be more than pleased to end day one in control of the race lead.

With Brandy Richards (KTM) taking the outright fastest women’s time, it pushed them on to build up a one-minute-and-thirty-nine-second lead over long-time rivals Australia in second. Both the United States and Australia ended last year’s NOCO FIM 6DAYS in first and second, and it already looks like that battle will continue in Spain.

Brandy Richards (KTM)

“It was a good day today, thankfully, the rain stayed away, so it was nice to have at least one dry day. The tests got super rough and the transfers were physical, but overall it’s been a good day. To see the United States lead is very rewarding.”

For Sweden, third on day one marked a strong start to their week. The Swedes were less than three minutes behind the United States and will be a nation both the United States and Australia will need to keep an eye on.

Jessica Gardiner

“Day 1 of ISDE SPAIN 2024 in the books! Some hectic battles up front with the girls. Team Australia Women – ISDE sitting P2 down 1min 40sec from America. I’m currently P5 in the standings right on the tail of my girl Tayla Jones and our girl Danielle Mcdonald doing exactly what she needs to be doing. Some seriously awkward tests. It got sketchy and slippery, strange soil mixed with yucky rocks, roots and stumps. Crashed both laps of the Enduro Test, need to clean it up for tomorrow. Day 2 will be a repeat of tests and trails from today, just with a lot of bog holes cut out and tighter trail times! Massive thanks to all our line pointers for the dedication in the mud out there today.”

France took fourth on day one, with Spain completing the top five. Great Britain finished sixth, but only hold a twenty-one-second lead over Canada in seventh, with newcomers New Zealand a further fourteen seconds behind in eighth.

Women’s World Trophy Standings after Day One

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:17’32.51 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1’39.33 3 TEAM SWEDEN 2’56.82 4 TEAM FRANCE 7’35.89 5 TEAM SPAIN 11’58.86 6 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 20’00.91 7 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 20’35.83 8 TEAM CANADA 20’51.35 9 TEAM EUROPE 21’36.16 10 TEAM GERMANY 49’11.94

Junior World Trophy

The Junior World Trophy class saw Sweden end day one with an early lead over defending champions France. The Swedes will be pleased to have hit the ground running, but France are determined to bring the fight to them. With only fifteen seconds separating both nations, the stage is set for an exciting battle in the NOCO FIM 6DAYS.

Albin Norrbin (Fantic)

“The team has done good and Max (Ahlin) rode great. This is my first time back riding a four-stroke, so I feel like I still need to adapt. But overall, Sweden leading at the end of day one is where we need to be. We’ll go over things tonight and aim to build on this tomorrow.”

Sitting one-minute-and-twenty-five seconds behind Sweden are the United States in third. With little or no mistakes from them, it was a solid outing, but they will look to bridge that gap to Sweden and France tomorrow.

Australia hold fourth at the end of day one, while Great Britain edged out Spain by just six seconds to complete the top five.

Junior World Trophy Standings after Day One

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM SWEDEN 2:01’38.46 2 TEAM FRANCE +14.94 3 TEAM UNITED STATES +1’25.47 4 TEAM AUSTRALIA +2’14.02 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +4’01.91 6 TEAM SPAIN +4’08.65 7 TEAM PORTUGAL +11’46.18 8 TEAM CANADA +12’39.42 9 TEAM FIM LA +13’44.86 10 TEAM BELGIUM +14’53.87

Outright

In the overall individual classification, day one saw Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) take an early lead. However, the Spaniard did not have things his own way. With Great Britain’s Steve Holcombe (Honda) winning three of the day’s six special tests to finish second, the duo were separated by only nine seconds. France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) was third.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“It’s been a good day going fastest in the overall,” told Garcia. “I’m really happy with that. I had one small crash in the cross test, but it is easy to make a mistake.”

The Enduro1 category saw Garcia lead at the end of day one, over Espinasse, with France’s Hugo Blanjoue (Honda) third.

Holcombe set the pace in Enduro2 and leads the United States’ Dante Oliveira (KTM) in second by fifty-two seconds. Australia’s Jonte Reynders (Sherco) completed the top three.

France’s Leo Le Quere (TM) was best in Enduro3, ahead of fellow countryman Julien Roussaly (Sherco), with Spain’s Jaume Betriu in third.

The Women’s class saw the United States’ Brandy Richards (KTM) take a narrow margin of victory on day one. Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) pushed her hard all day long, finishing just six seconds behind in second. NOCO FIM 6DAYS newcomer, New Zealand’s Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) finished third.

2024 ISDE Day One Overall Top 10

Pos Rider Cat Team Time/Gap 1 GARCIAJosep E1 SPAIN 38’30.11 2 HOLCOMBE Steve E2 GREAT BRITAIN +8.96 3 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRANCE +19.91 4 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRANCE +38.18 5 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRANCE +46.79 6 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRANCE +53.63 7 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 UNITED STATES +1’01.33 8 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUSTRALIA +1’08.42 9 BARNES Cody E1 UNITED STATES +1’11.02 10 BERNARDINI Samuele E2 ITALY +1’15.06

Club Team Award

As predicted, Team Italy shot out to an early lead in the Club Team Award (CTA) on day one. They dominated proceedings to establish a very healthy four-minute-and-thirty-four-second lead over Moto Club Puy En Velay in second. RFME Club Team completed the top three on day one in Galicia.

The Women’s Club Team class sees Eric Cleveland Memorial lead over Builth Wells MCC Ladies, with Halton Off Road Riders AS third. Lynn Valley Dirt Riders lead the Veteran Club Team classification at the end of day one, with Gottbros Team 2 in second and Los Surenos third.

Tuesday’s day two of the NOCO FIM 6DAYS in Galicia, Spain will see competitors repeat two laps of the Santiago course.

2024 ISDE Day One Highlights