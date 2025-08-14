ISDE 2025

Junior World Trophy

Picking a favourite in the Junior World Trophy at the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations is never easy as the class is always stacked with hungry young talent ready to make their mark on the world stage.

For 2025, seventeen teams will line up in Bergamo, Italy. Defending champions Sweden will have a target on their backs, with France, the USA, Spain, and host nation Italy all expected to be in the podium fight. Australia is also firmly in the mix, motivated by unfinished business from last year.

In 2024, the Aussie juniors missed out on a medal by less than four minutes after nearly eleven hours of timed special tests. That narrow defeat has lit a fire under the green-and-gold squad.

This year’s team brings back Angus Riordan (KTM) and Korey McMahon (KTM), joined by Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki), who moves from the senior World Trophy team to bolster the junior ranks.

All three are in winning form. Bacon has claimed Junior EnduroGP victories in Europe, McMahon is dominating at home, and Riordan has stood atop GNCC podiums in the USA. On paper, they’re a formidable trio.

Angus Riordan

“I think for this year, we have a really good team and stand a good chance of doing well. Between myself, Kyron, who is living in Italy and racing EnduroGP, and Korey, we’ve got a solid team. For sure, we know it’s going to be hard, especially against some of the European-based teams, but we are focused on fighting for the win.”

The 6DAYS Italia will mark Riordan’s second time representing Australia. What has he learned from last year in Spain to help him hit the ground running in Italy?

“Last year in Spain was my first 6DAYS, so I’m limited in experience, but what I learned is that bike setup is so important. I’m based in the United States and mostly ride GNCC, which are three-hour cross-country races. With that style of riding, you tend to adapt and get used to how a bike rides and handles. But in a six-to-eight-minute special test, if the bike isn’t working exactly how you want it to, you are losing time. So, you really do need to get the bike right, for sure.”

It has been six years since an Australian team last stood on the top step of the Junior World Trophy podium at a 6DAYS. Time will tell if it becomes a wash of green and gold later this month.