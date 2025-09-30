Italian Bike Week 2025

Italian Bike Week 2025 once again proved to be a celebration of creativity, tradition and fresh ideas in motorcycle culture, with the Custom Bike Show and the new ARTigliate Contest drawing crowds of enthusiasts to the Luna Park area.

The headline act of the weekend was Pacelli Custom from Caserta, which claimed the coveted Best in Show trophy in the Italian Motorcycle Championship (IMC) with Kilometro 32.

The other category winners showed the breadth of today’s custom scene: Santafox’s Harley-Davidson 883 Sportster Sterrato in the Scrambler class, Fuchs Workshop’s Yamaha XT600 in Adventure, VM Cycles’ refined Yamaha 400 XS in Café Racer, and Punto Moto Factory Bike’s Yamaha FJ1200 in Streetfighter.

Low Special Parts’ H-D Shovelhead took the Old School crown, while Austrian builder Christian Novotny triumphed in Modified Harley with his Street Bob.

History also had its place, with Modena Moto Meccanica’s restored 1931 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead winning the Freestyle prize.

Special Prizes were shared between Modena Moto Meccanica, Luca’s Carbon with its H-D Low Rider ST, and Cipri and Tony Selvaggi’s Omer S.

Among the Metric machines, Andrea “Satana” impressed with a 1970s chopper-style Honda Four 750.

The 2025 edition also saw the launch of the ARTigliate Custom Contest, a showcase focused on Adventure, Scrambler, Tracker, and Classic Enduro builds. Carlo “Santafox” Santamaria’s Sportster Sterrato took the inaugural win, ahead of Officine Boldi’s BMW Boxer and GPM Motogarage’s unique Ducati Megaenduro 900.

Now in its fourth year, Italian Bike Week has confirmed itself as both a key event for riders and builders, as well as a creative laboratory where custom culture and new motorcycle trends take shape.

