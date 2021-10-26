Italian Mountain Championship winning DEMM 50cc Bialbero

With Phil Aynsley

Those of you with good memories will recall I covered the DEMM Museum in a column long ago – The DEMM Museum | With Phil Aynsley. Here are images of perhaps its finest product – the 50cc Bialbero which won the 50cc Italian Mountain Championship title in 1961.

The jewel-like DOHC motor used a slightly over square bore and stroke of 40 x 39 mm and a bevel shaft to drive the overhead camshafts. An external flywheel was used together with a six-speed gearbox.

Twin plug battery/coil ignition was fitted, while carburettion was by a 16mm Dell’Orto with a seperate rubber-mounted float bowl. Output was 7 hp at 14,500 rpm with a weight of 55 kg, and the bike as seen here was shot in the Morbidelli Museum in 2011.