International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day Five

The penultimate day of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations (ISDE) in Bergamo saw Italy with one hand on the World Trophy, leaving the day almost eight-minutes clear of nearest rival Sweden after 11 hours of combined racing.

Italy only holds a slender one-minute advantage over France in the Junior World Trophy competition, while the United States are all-but-assured victory in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy competition.

Thursday’s fifth day of competition featured overcast weather, light rain, and a chance of severe weather, making for a tricky and demanding day for all. With tired riders, battered bodies and tested machinery, the objective for all today was to remain trouble-free and stay on track.

World Trophy

Starting out the day with almost seven minutes in hand over Sweden in the World Trophy classification, leaders Italy welcomed their sizeable advantage over their nearest rivals as they began the day. Easing into the tests and assessing the conditions, they were able to avoid any pitfalls that came their way.

Across a shortened day of four special tests, they stretched their advantage to almost eight minutes. Barring any unforeseen circumstances during tomorrow’s Final Cross Test, Italy are odds-on favourites to win the World Trophy competition for the first time since 2021.

Samuele Bernardini – Italy

“With difficult conditions today, it was important to be safe and stay in front. As a team, we all did what we needed to do, and now the end of the 6DAYS Italia is in sight. Tomorrow, I hope to get a good start in the Final Cross Test and give my best.”

In the battle to become the World Trophy vice-champions, Sweden put more distance between themselves and France in third. Another strong performance saw them increase their lead to just under two minutes.

For France, hopes of defending their World Trophy crown have all but disappeared. Lying third, but almost ten minutes behind Italy, their goal during the Day Six Final Cross Test will be to secure the third step of the podium.

As has been the case all week, the fight for fourth remains fierce between Spain and the United States, while Australia in sixth wait to capitalise on any errors from either nation.

The United States are now back up to fourth and hold a 36s advantage over Spain in fifth, with Australia 1m4s further back in sixth. Expect the outcome of this intense battle to go down to the wire tomorrow.

World Trophy Team Standings after Stage Five – Top 10

Pos Team Day5 Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:23’22.70 11:01’13.15 2 TEAM SWEDEN 1:24’46.68 +7’54.73 3 TEAM FRANCE 1:26’17.49 +9’48.80 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:26’00.17 +14’57.97 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:27’36.73 +15’34.41 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:26’58.67 +16’39.27 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:28’02.37 +29’29.40 8 TEAM FINLAND 1:28’34.42 +33’21.19 9 TEAM CHILE 1:30’19.29 +36’30.85 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 1:33’42.84 +52’15.43

Despite nursing an injured hand, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) began Day Five in fighting spirit. Immediately showing no signs of weakness, the Spaniard placed fastest in the opening special test of the day by six seconds.

Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS), Day Four winner, topped the following two special tests, but with Garcia winning the fourth and final special test, he claimed his third outright individual day win in this year’s 6DAYS Italia.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“With the overnight rain, conditions were not easy today, but I’m happy to be back on top again, even with some crashes and mistakes. I’m focused on pushing again tomorrow.”

With Garcia and Verona leading the way, Sweden’s Mikael Persson was again next-best to the top two. The Triumph rider has proved super consistent in this year’s race and will look to end Day Six on a high.

Mikael Persson – Sweden

“It was really muddy and a lot of rain, I enjoyed it a lot and had a good day, going third again. I’m pleased with how I have been riding this week and looking forward to Day Six.”

Australia’s Kyron Bacon (Kawasaki) placed three seconds behind Persson in fourth, with Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) rounding out the top five. In total, just eighteen seconds separated Persson in third and Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in tenth, proving just how tight the going was on Thursday.

Bacon’s pace has been strong throughout the week. The Tasmanian is the highest ranking Australian after five days of competition, currently ranking eighth on outright combined times so far.

A second Australian in the top-10 went to Josh Strang in ninth, who also won the E3 category on the day. Angus Riordan was 19th quickest on Thursday and Daniel Milner 23rd.

Jonte Reynders was 32nd for the day, Jye Dickson 53rd and Korey McMahon 79th.

Verona led home his Enduro2 classmates, with Bacon second and the United States’ Jonathan Girroir (KTM) in third.

Securing his first class win of the week, Australia’s Josh Strang (Beta) was best of his Enduro3 rivals, beating Cristino by less than two seconds, with France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) third.

The Women’s class was hotly contested by the United States’ pairing of Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). In the end, Richards trumped her teammate by half-of-a-second to take the win. Australia’s Danielle McDonald continues to have a great 6DAYS Italia, placing third on Day Five.

Jess Gardiner finished fifth in the WWT for stage five, with Madison Healey 15th.

Stage Five Top 20

Pos Rider Cl. Time/Gap 1 J. Garcia E1 20’08.55 2 A. Verona E2 +5.92 3 M. Persson E1 +37.28 4 K. Bacon (JWT) E2 +40.03 5 S. Bernardini E1 +44.17 6 J. Girroir E2 +44.27 7 M. Lesiardo E1 +47.49 8 G. Davis (JWT) E2 +49.50 9 J. Strang E3 +53.55 10 K. Cristino (JWT) E3 +55.14 11 J. Roussaly E3 +57.12 12 M. Ahlin E2 +57.18 13 A. Norrbin E2 +58.25 14 L. Joyon (JWT) E1 +1’03.66 15 R. Dagna (JWT) E1 +1’04.22 16 A. Elgari (JWT) E1 +1’04.95 17 C. Barnes E2 +1’09.06 18 M. Morettini E2 +1’10.92 19 A. Riordan (JWT) E1 +1’12.79 20 R. Kutonen E1 +1’17.58

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Five

Pos Rider Cat. Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP KTM 2:41’23.62 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA GAS +40.20 3 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 ITA HON +3’41.01 4 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE TRIU +3’55.45 5 LESIARDO Morgan E1 ITA TRIU +4’23.19 6 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA SHER +5’12.62 7 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE FAN +5’22.33 8 BACON Kyron E2 AUS KAW +5’24.99 9 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 USA KTM +5’39.22 10 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA TM +5’49.52 11 CRISTINO Kevin E3 ITA FAN +5’55.37 12 AHLIN Max E2 SWE KTM +6’36.43 13 DAVIS Grant E2 USA KTM +6’36.80 14 STRANG Josh E3 AUS BETA +6’39.94 15 MORETTINI Manolo E2 ITA HON +6’54.27 16 MILNER Daniel E2 AUS KTM +6’58.35 17 JOYON Leo E1 FRA BETA +7’00.37 18 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA HON +7’03.24 19 RIORDAN Angus E1 AUS KTM +7’19.04 20 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM +7’21.06

Junior World Trophy

In the Junior World Trophy competition, the battle for victory is at a stalemate between leaders Italy and France in second. France managed to take their third straight day win, but with Italy again drawing level, they were unable to make any real inroads into the Italians.

With a winning margin of just half-of-a-second, France could be both pleased and frustrated with the result. Italy, showing once again to have the measure of the French, are withstanding intense pressure from their rivals. As a result, Italy still leads France by 59-seconds entering Day Six.

Sitting third, Australia have now slipped further back from the leading two nations on Day Five and trail Italy by 3m27s. However, they hold a nine-minute buffer over the United States in fourth.

The United States enjoyed a strong Day Five and extended their advantage over Spain in fifth to 2m20s.

Alex Puey

“It was a tricky day with the weather, so it was a case of being safe and not making any major mistakes,” said Spain’s Alex Puey (RIEJU). “We are in a good position as a team, holding fifth with a chance of better, so we will keep pushing on until the very end.”

Junior World Trophy After Stage Five – Top 10

Pos Team Day5 Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:04’17.08 8:26’45.54 2 TEAM FRANCE 1:04’16.50 +59.21 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:05’51.83 +3’27.91 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:05’48.59 +12’34.96 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:07’57.47 +14’55.65 6 TEAM CHILE 1:06’59.20 +19’57.13 7 TEAM SWEDEN 1:07’34.22 +22’51.83 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:09’35.56 +33’46.51 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE 1:11’35.69 +47’45.53 10 TEAM SLOVENIA 1:11’38.18 +48’03.95

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

With an almost insurmountable lead in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy class, the United States have a virtual grasp on winning this year’s 6DAYS Italia. Now an incredible 35m46s clear of their nearest rivals Australia, victory tomorrow will see them equal Australia on the all-time win list with six.

Day Five was an important one for Australia in second position. Fending off the challenges of France, they were able to build a gap of almost five-minutes over the French ahead of tomorrow’s final day of racing.

France put up a good fight throughout this week, in what proved to be their most competitive 6DAYS in recent years. With one day remaining, their goal is to secure third or better on the final podium. Host nation Italy are fourth, with Great Britain in fifth.

