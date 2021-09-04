ISDE 2021 – Day Six

The 95th running of the International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) has come to an end, after the sixth day of competition saw Italy claim top honours after a week of dominant performances, that never saw them headed, despite tough competition from Team Spain.

Making it a memorable double for Italy, the host nation also topped the Junior World Trophy category, while the USA put the finishing touches to their incredible week-long performance to win in the Women’s World Trophy category.

Those results saw the three teams that have dominated this year’s event claim their respective class winning results.

World Trophy – Day 6

Not needing to take any unneeded risks, Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS), Davide Guarneri (Fantic), Thomas Oldrati (Honda), and Matteo Cavallo (TM) finally finished four minutes and forty-one seconds ahead of second placed Spain after the final day of competition.

Andrea Verona

“I’m really happy with my week here at the Six Days, to take the win in E1, and the World Trophy title for my country feels amazing! I had a big fight all week with Josep (Garcia) for the overall, and although I only beat him overall on one day, we both pushed each other really hard, and I think that definitely increased our pace over the whole event and improved our skills. My bike has been perfect, so much fun to race. It’s been an incredible event for the Italian teams, claiming both the World Trophy and the Junior Trophy shows the level that we’re at right now as a country, in enduro. It was so good to race at home in front of all the fans, they have been so supportive all through the event and to reward them with a result like this feels great.”

With strong final day results from Josep Garcia (KTM) and Jaume Betriu (KTM), Spain, like Italy ahead of them, put the finishing touches to a solid week-long performance. Not quite able to match the pace of the home nation, Spain nevertheless did all they could to win, finishing as deserved runners-up.

Entering the event with hopes of claiming another World Trophy team win, the USA completed their week as the third fastest team, having not quite had the pace to challenge the two European squads ahead of them.

Sweden completed a successful ISDE campaign in fourth in the World Trophy competition, finishing closer to third-placed USA than many would have guessed at the start of the competition and comfortably ahead of fifth place Portugal. The Czech Republic, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, and Germany rounded out the top-ten World trophy Teams.

World Trophy Team Overall Results – Day 6

POS TEAM TOT GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 12:55′ 23.02 – 2 TEAM SPAIN 13:00′ 04.48 4′ 41. 46 3 TEAM UNITED STATES 13:03′ 22.27 7′ 59. 25 4 TEAM SWEDEN 13:08′ 01.23 12′ 38. 21 5 TEAM PORTUGAL 13:32′ 03.62 36′ 40. 60 6 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 13:33′ 05.30 37′ 42. 28 7 TEAM CANADA 13:38′ 06.96 42′ 43. 94 8 TEAM BRAZIL 13:45′ 42.85 50′ 19. 83 9 TEAM BELGIUM 13:46′ 05.00 50′ 41. 98 10 TEAM GERMANY 13:47′ 01.41 51′ 38. 39 11 TEAM POLAND 13:48′ 29.61 53′ 06. 59 12 TEAM FINLAND 13:48′ 53.84 53′ 30. 82 13 TEAM AUSTRIA 13:58′ 21.60 1: 02′ 58. 58 14 TEAM NETHERLANDS 14:03′ 03.37 1: 07′ 40. 35 15 TEAM MEXICO 14:20′ 27.09 1: 25′ 04. 07 16 TEAM ESTONIA 14:21′ 54.67 1: 26′ 31. 65 17 TEAM SWITZERLAND 14:32′ 27.61 1: 37′ 04. 59 18 TEAM VENEZUELA 14:58′ 30.62 2: 03′ 07. 60 19 TEAM FRANCE 20 TEAM SLOVENIA

Junior World Trophy

Ending their winning Junior World Trophy campaign eight minutes and thirty-one seconds ahead of second-placed France, Italy’s Lorenzo Macoritto (TM), Manolo Morettini (KTM), and Matteo Pavoni (TM) delivered a dominant team performance.

Fast from the start of the event, and remaining that way day after day, despite the best efforts of France and Sweden, Italy did what they needed to do on day six and completed their amazing week.

Matteo Pavoni

“This week has been very good for me, and of course the team. I was able to start fast, which was very important. I like this terrain and that has helped me a lot. After the first few days I was more calm with my riding, no big risks. As a team we knew that we could produce a good result, and we have. We’ve had a lot of dust on some special tests this week, so taking no risks has been very important to our team the last few days. Today, we knew what we needed to do, and, well, it’s fantastic to win.”

With their World Trophy teammates enduring a rough week, France’s Junior World Trophy team kept themselves ahead of Sweden to secure a deserved runner-up result. With Italy, France, and Sweden, separated by less than ten minutes after more than thirteen hours of special test action, the three nations all did themselves proud.

Some way back from Sweden, Chile finished fourth ahead of the Czech Republic, Norway, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal.

Junior World Trophy Team Overall Results – Day 6

POS TEAM TOT GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 13:09′ 35.91 – 2 TEAM FRANCE 13:18′ 07.12 8′ 31. 21 3 TEAM SWEDEN 13:19′ 29.36 9′ 53. 45 4 TEAM CHILE 14:01′ 04.04 51′ 28. 13 5 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 14:07′ 28.73 57′ 52. 82 6 TEAM NORWAY 14:13′ 26.48 1: 03′ 50. 57 7 TEAM NETHERLANDS 14:26′ 57.41 1: 17′ 21. 50 8 TEAM GERMANY 14:30′ 12.58 1: 20′ 36. 67 9 TEAM BELGIUM 14:33′ 29.44 1: 23′ 53. 53 10 TEAM PORTUGAL 14:33′ 40.31 1: 24′ 04. 40 11 TEAM UNITED STATES 18:20′ 30.84 5: 10′ 54. 93 12 TEAM SPAIN 20:29′ 23.46 7: 19′ 47. 55 13 TEAM SWITZERLAND 21:55′ 46.30 8: 46′ 10. 39 14 TEAM FINLAND 22:48′ 35.47 9: 38′ 59. 56

Women’s World Trophy

In the Women’s Trophy, Team USA put the finishing touches to their dominant week-long performance to complete the 2021 ISDE just over fifteen minutes ahead of second-placed Great Britain.

Once again it was Brandy Richards (KTM) who stole the show, winning the women’s day six motocross race ahead of Spain’s Mireia Badia (GASGAS) and Rachel Gutish (Husqvarna) and in doing so completing her amazing week with a dominant victory.

Brandy Richards

“I’m absolutely stoked for myself and the team here in Italy. My goals coming here were to take the overall in the Women’s class and keep Team USA at the top of the Women’s World Trophy competition and I’ve done both. There are so many fast, skillful riders here so to be inside the top 100 overall is a massive achievement for me, also. It’s been a tough week, but with the tests not being too technical, the riding has suited me perfectly.”

With no World Trophy or Junior World Trophy teams representing Great Britain, GB’s women upheld national pride and did exactly what they needed to do during the final day’s motocross races and secured a deserved runner-up overall Women’s World Trophy result.

Despite eventual third place finishers Spain closing to within less than one minute of Nieve Holmes (GASGAS), Jane Daniels (Fantic), and Rosie Rowett (KTM), GB’s women held firm and took the runner-up spot.

With Spain rounding out the podium, fourth went to Portugal, ahead of Sweden, Germany, Italy, and France, with France being the only team unable to get all three of their riders to the finish of the event.

Women’s World Trophy Overall Results

POS TEAM TOT GAP 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 9:31′ 16.84 – 2 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 9:46′ 19.47 15′ 02. 63 3 TEAM SPAIN 9:47′ 12.29 15′ 55. 45 4 TEAM PORTUGAL 10:03′ 38.49 32′ 21. 65 5 TEAM SWEDEN 10:26′ 47.23 55′ 30. 39 6 TEAM GERMANY 11:00′ 43.74 1: 29′ 26. 90 7 TEAM ITALY 11:15′ 36.73 1: 44′ 19. 89 8 TEAM FRANCE 12:55′ 22.09 3: 24′ 05. 25

Josep Garcia undisputed fastest rider

Securing his first ever outright individual ISDE win, Josep Garcia (KTM) ended the 2021 ISDE as the undisputed overall fastest rider. Making his intentions of winning clear from the very beginning of the event, Garcia’s eventual winning margin was one minute and fifty-six seconds.

Josep Garcia

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to win the Six Days overall. Thanks to all my team and KTM for giving me the opportunity to do this. It’s been a really tough week, as I knew it would be tight at the top of the standings and you are forced to focus 100 percent the whole time. The days are very long too with many hours on the bike. My crash on day four thankfully didn’t cost me too much time, and I came out of it ok physically. I’m really pleased with my week and my bike has been perfect. Winning four of the five full days is great and I think I only had three falls over the whole week. Sadly, we didn’t quite manage to take the win in the World Trophy, but the team gave their all and to finish as runner-up is really good. It’s been an incredible event for me.”

Claiming one overall day win while being the most consistent challenger to Garcia, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) ended his home ISDE as second-fastest overall, followed by Mikael Persson (KTM), Matteo Cavallo (TM), and Taylor Robert (KTM).

Taylor Robert

“I’m not exactly where I wanted to be this week, obviously I wanted to compete for the overall again, but I was a little off the pace. I had only managed four days of riding before I jumped on the plane to come to Italy after breaking my collar bone and being off the bike for six weeks. I’m happy with how I rode and put in some good, consistent days, it just wasn’t quite enough to fight with the top guys. In the World Trophy we’ve finished third, which is great, especially with a couple of younger, less experienced riders in the team. We’ve definitely learned a lot and have some things we can work on for next year. All-in-all it’s been a great event, very tough, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

While unable to stop Garcia concluding the event as the outright fastest rider, Andrea Verona (GASGAS) was able to end his week as the fastest Enduro1 class rider. Carrying his strong world championship pace into the event, Verona took to the top of the E1 result sheets on day one and remained there throughout the event.

Delivering one of the stand-out results of the event, in placing as second-fastest E1 rider Mikael Persson (KTM) delivered Sweden’s best individual performance. Third-fastest E1 rider was Italian Lorenzo Macoritto (TM).

The competition’s fastest Enduro2 rider by virtue of being the event’s overall fastest competitor, Josep Garcia (KTM) sat comfortably ahead of his closest E2 challenger having been pushed hardest by E1 and E3 mounted riders throughout the week. Second in E2 went to USA’s Taylor Robert with Dante Oliveira (KTM) third-fastest.

Finishing fourth-fastest overall, Italy’s Matteo Cavallo (TM) posted the fastest overall Enduro3 result, also ending the event as the highest-placed two-stroke competitor. Cavallo’s Italian teammate Matteo Pavoni (TM) placed second-fastest in E3, also finishing as the highest overall Junior World Trophy rider. Third went to Spain’s Jaume Betriu (KTM).

In the Manufacturer’s Team Award, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing topped the results with their trio of Josep Garcia (KTM, Taylor Robert (KTM), and Dante Oliveira (KTM). Second went to the all-Italian trio of TM Boano Factory’s Matteo Pavoni (TM), Lorenzo Macoritto (TM), and Matteo Cavallo (TM).

Showing that nothing is over until after the final day motocross races are completed, in the Club team competition, Team Ostra Enduro 1 leapfrogged ahead of day five class leaders MC Sebino to take the win. Twenty seconds behind going into the final motocross races, come the end of the final day they sat at the top of the results and just over one-minute up on MC Sebino. Third went to MX Pavia Senior.

2021 ISDE Day 6 Results – Individual Top 25

Pos Rider Class Stage Gap 1 RICHARDS Brandy E2 8’55.05 – 2 BADIA Mireia E2 9’14.85 19.80 3 GUTISH Rachel E2 9’17.36 22.31 4 GONCALVES Joana E1 9’18.71 23.66 5 SCHLOSSER Tanja E1 9’19.73 24.68 6 DANIELS Jane E1 9’32.42 37.37 7 GALLEGOS Britney E1 9’38.45 43.40 8 GOMEZ Sandra E3 9’44.41 49.36 9 ROWETT Rosie E1 9’47.19 52.14 10 MARTEL Justine E1 9’48.18 53.13 11 HOLMES Nieve E1 10’01.64 0.59 12 VIEIRA Rita E1 10’05.00 0.95 13 BORG NILSSON Emelie E1 10’05.74 0.69 14 BERZELIUS Hanna E1 10’10.00 0.95 15 CALVO Julia E2 10’14.54 0.49 16 WENNBOM Emma E1 10’26.16 0.11 17 SAPPINO Anna E1 10’27.25 0.20 18 SONNENBERG Stefanie E1 10’36.87 0.82 19 GIVONETTI Elisa E1 10’50.45 0.40 20 BUHMANN Samantha E1 11’13.91 0.86 21 TERRANOVA Raissa E1 12’08.56 0.51 22 ANTUNES Bruna E1 12’44.99 0.94 23 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 13’51.28 0.23 24 GARCIA Josep 13’54.02 0.97 25 MEDAGLIA Tyler 14’01.32 0.27

2021 ISDE Individual Standings after Day 6

Pos Rider Class Nat Man TOTAL GAP 1 GARCIA Josep E2 ESP KTM 4:14’16.07 – 2 VERONA Andrea E1 ITA GAS 4:16’12.52 1′ 56 3 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE KTM 4:17’46.67 3′ 30 4 CAVALLO Matteo E3 ITA TM 4:19’10.57 4′ 54 5 ROBERT Taylor E2 USA KTM 4:19’17.23 5′ 01 6 PAVONI Matteo E3 ITA TM 4:20’18.95 6′ 02 7 BETRIU Jaume E3 ESP KTM 4:20’45.91 6′ 29 8 MACORITTO Lorenzo E1 ITA TM 4:20’50.46 6′ 34 9 GUARNERI Davide E1 ITA FAN 4:20’54.87 6′ 38 10 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM 4:21’13.27 6′ 57 11 MICHAEL Layne E2 USA YAM 4:22’03.22 7′ 47 12 OLDRATI Thomas E2 ITA HON 4:22’26.76 8′ 10 13 AHLIN Max E2 SWE HUS 4:23’07.64 8′ 51 14 ELOWSON Albin E2 SWE HUS 4:23’13.23 8′ 57 15 GIRROIR Jonathan E1 USA GAS 4:23’24.54 9′ 08 16 SIPES Ryan E3 USA GAS 4:24’01.03 9′ 44 17 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA SHER 4:24’33.50 10’17.43 18 MEDAGLIA Tyler E2 CAN GAS 4:24’33.59 10’17.52 19 CRIQ Antoine E3 FRA BETA 4:24’44.27 10’28.20 20 BARNES Cody E1 USA HON 4:25’01.40 10’45.33

Images courtesy of ISDE