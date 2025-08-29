2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations

International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day Six

Images by Future7Media & Pole Position Communication

The Final Cross Test at the Covo MX Track on Friday brought the curtain down on a spectacular 99th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations in Bergamo, Italy. With thousands of passionate fans packing the circuit, the final placings were decided in front of an electric atmosphere that capped off an unforgettable week of racing.

Italy mirrored their 2021 triumph with another dominant performance on home soil, clinching the World Trophy title at the 2025 6DAYS Italia. After building an insurmountable lead by the end of Day Five, the Italian squad enjoyed a celebratory run during the Final Cross Test to seal the overall win.

Samuele Bernardini (Honda), Manolo Morettini (Honda), Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph), and Andrea Verona (GASGAS) were welcomed like heroes as they crossed the finish line and took to the podium to lift the trophy in front of an elated home crowd.

Behind them, Sweden consolidated their strong week with a solid Day Six to pull further clear of France and secure second place overall.

Although not at their best during the final test, France had done enough earlier in the event to hold off the United States, finishing third and claiming the final spot on the World Trophy podium. The U.S. team settled for fourth, with Spain just 48 seconds further back in fifth.

Australia followed in sixth, a further 1m23s behind Spain, evidence of just how tightly contested this year’s edition was.

Great Britain won its duel with Finland to take seventh place, while Chile and Austria completed the top ten.

World Trophy Team Final Standings after Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM ITALY 41’35.61 11:42’48.76 2 TEAM SWEDEN 42’34.15 +8’53.27 3 TEAM FRANCE 43’28.96 +11’42.15 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 42’29.74 +15’52.10 5 TEAM SPAIN 42’41.88 +16’40.68 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA 42’59.84 +18’03.50 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 44’48.62 +32’42.41 8 TEAM FINLAND 43’25.04 +35’10.62 9 TEAM CHILE 43’47.18 +38’42.42 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 43’35.40 +54’15.22 11 TEAM POLAND 44’20.91 +57.54.63 12 TEAM BELGIUM 44’10.89 +1:05’01.52 13 TEAM BRAZIL 44’23.87 +1:11’35.12 14 TEAM GERMANY 44’27.24 +1:12’07.80 15 TEAM MEXICO 44’52.21 +1:29’16.99 16 TEAM CANADA 46’07.38 +1:44’03.85 17 TEAM SWITZERLAND 47’28.00 +2:20’13.09 18 TEAM COLOMBIA 49’53.90 +3:07’42.40 19 TEAM GREECE 48’58.61 +6:41’19.20 20 TEAM PORTUGAL 3:32’01.73 +11:00’32.79

Individual Class Leaders

Josep Garcia claimed a record-breaking fifth consecutive overall individual victory at ISDE 2025. Competing for Team Spain aboard his KTM 250 EXC-F, the reigning EnduroGP World Champion delivered another masterclass performance over six demanding days at the 6DAYS Italia.

Josep Garcia – Outright and E1 winner

“The 2025 6DAYS is over. It was a really good event for me; I won four out of the six days. I had a problem on day four when I hit my finger in one of the chicanes and hurt it quite badly, but thankfully, I was able to carry on and complete the day. It’s a dream come true to win my fifth consecutive overall. I just need a World Trophy win now, and you can be sure Team Spain will be back next year to fight for that. Now, I have some time to relax and celebrate, but then the focus returns to EnduroGP and the fight for the title.”

Andrea Verona stormed to an emphatic Enduro2 class victory on a GASGAS EC450F just ahead of Australia’s Kyron Bacon, who ended day six as the fastest JWT rider overall. The Italian also finished a close second in the overall individual classification while playing a key role in leading Team Italy to the top step of the World Trophy podium.

Andrea Verona – 2nd outright and E2 winner

“This feels amazing – there was such a crazy crowd here in Italy! It’s been a long week, but it’s been so much fun and the whole team rode really well to take the World Trophy win. After missing out last year, it feels great to come back and take a good result, especially at home in Italy. For me, I’m happy with my week, I made a few little mistakes, but that comes from pushing so hard. I had a great battle with Josep – congratulations to him – and I’m pleased to have taken the win in E2 and finish as runner-up in the overall. It’s been an amazing event with incredible support from all the Italian fans, so a big thank you to all of them, too.”

Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Mikael Persson has written a new chapter in the British brand’s racing history, delivering a standout ride at ISDE 2025. In what was the Triumph’s first factory appearance at the world’s most prestigious enduro event, Persson finished fourth overall individually and secured a hard-fought podium in the Enduro1 class. On top of that, his strong performance helped Team Sweden to an historic runner-up result in the World Trophy category.

Mikael Persson – 3rd outright

“It’s been a tough 6DAYS here in Italy. I didn’t start the week as well as I would have expected and made some mistakes on those early tests. My results were a bit up and down with some good tests and some not-so-good tests. After that, I was able to find my rhythm and settle into the race. To finish the week in fourth overall and to take second place with Team Sweden feels amazing, so I’m really happy on the whole. It’s been about 30 years since Sweden were on the podium, so that’s really exciting for the team. It would have been nice to finish on the individual podium again, but the pace this year has been so fast. Let’s keep rolling now until the next EnduroGP in Portugal.”

The Enduro3 category saw France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) take victory over Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) in second, with France’s Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO) third.

Along with proving himself as the fastest individual in the Junior World Trophy category, across the cumulative six days of competition, Tasmanian Kyron Bacon carded the sixth fastest outright time tally against all comers. Bacon was faster than all of his Senior Trophy countrymen, the fastest of which was Josh Strang in 14th overall. Gus Riordan and Daniel Milner were also inside the outright top twenty.

In the final Women’s classification, Brandy Richards (KTM) secured the top step of the podium. Boiling down to the outcome of the Final Cross Test, Steede beat Australia’s Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) by just three seconds after six days of racing to push the young Australian back to third overall.

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Six

Pos Rider Cat Nat. Total Time 1 GARCIA Josep (KTM 250 4T) E1 ESP 2:51’44.78 2 VERONA Andrea (GAS 450 4T) E2 ITA 2:52’17.39 3 BERNARDINI Samuele (HON 250 4T) E1 ITA 2:55’14.58 4 PERSSON Mikael (TRI 250 4T) E1 SWE 2:55’53.73 5 LESIARDO Morgan (TRI 250 4T) E1 ITA 2:55’59.98 6 BACON (Kyron KAW 300 4T) E2 AUS 2:56’55.60 6 ROUSSALY Julien (SHE 300 2T) E3 FRA 2:57’10.92 7 NORRBIN Albin (FAN 310 4T) E2 SWE 2:57’32.91 8 CRISTINO Kevin (FAN 300 2T) E3 ITA 2:37’34.90 9 GIRROIR Jonathan (KTM 350 4T) E2 USA 2:57’55.90 10 DAVIS Grant (KTM 350 4T) E2 USA 2:58’00.21 11 LE QUERE Leo (BET 250 2T) E3 FRA 2:58’16.70 12 OLIVEIRA Dante (KTM 450 4T) E2 USA 2:58’29.43 13 AHLIN Max (KTM 350 4T) E2 SWE 2:58’31.38 14 STRANG Josh (BET 480 4T) E3 AUS 2:58’40.37 15 JOYON Leo (HON 300 4T) E1 FRA 2:58’50.27 16 RIORDAN Angus (KTM 250 4T) E1 AUS 2:59’11.20 17 MORETTINI Manolo (HON 300 4T) E2 ITA 2:59’16’81 18 ELGARI Alberto (TM 250 2T) E1 ITA 2:59’18.55 19 MILNER Daniel (KTM 350 4T) E2 AUS 2:59’20.85 20 BLANJOUE Hugo (HON 250 4T) E1 FRA 2:59’22.42

E1 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 GARCIA Josep 2:51’44.78 2 BERNARDINI Samuele +3’29.80 3 PERSSON Mikael +4’08.95 4 LESIARDO Morgan +4’15.20 5 JOYON Leo +7’05.49 6 RIORDAN Angus +7’26.42 7 ELGARI Alberto +7’33.77 8 BLANJOUE Hugo +7’37.64 9 DAGNA Romain +8’23.15 10 KYTÖNEN Roni +8’28.52

E2 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 VERONA Andrea 2:52’17.39 2 KYRON Bacon +4’38.21 3 NORRBIN Albin +5’15.52 4 GIRROIR Jonathan +5’38.51 5 DAVIS Grant +5’42.82 6 OLIVEIRA Dante +6’12.04 7 AHLIN Max +6’13.99 8 MORETTINI Manolo +6’59.42 9 MILNER Daniel +7’03.46 10 BARNES Cody +7’18.86 …14 REYNDERS Jonte +8’21.34 …19 DICKSON Jye +9’54.92

E3 – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 ROUSSALY Julien 2:57’10.92 2 CRISTINO Kevin +23.98 3 LE QUERE Leo +1’05.78 4 STRANG Josh +1’29.45 5 NAVARRO Alejandro +5’12.52 6 WILLEMS Eric +5’17.69 7 PUEY Alex +6’17.25 8 DOMINGUEZ Yago +7’35.32 9 MCMAHON Korey +7’57.85 10 OLSZOWY Dominik +9’01.39

Women – Top 10 Overall

Pos Rider Time 1 RICHARDS Brandy 3:20’49.17 2 STEEDE Korie +2’41.15 3 MCDONALD Danielle +2’43.97 4 GUTISH Rachel +6’45.43 5 TURNER Shelby +7’30.62 6 NOCERA Francesca +7’35.43 7 GARDINER Jess +8’00.68 8 HOLMES Nieve +12’11.21 9 MARTEL Justine +15’32.98 10 BRISEBARD Mauricette +16’04.22 16… HEALEY Madison +36’05.51

Junior World Trophy

Heading into the Final Cross Test, the battle for Junior World Trophy honours was on a knife-edge, with less than one minute separating leaders Italy and a fast-charging France. After three straight day wins, France had momentum and were eyeing a late upset, but Italy had other plans.

While the United States and Australia finished first and second in the Final Cross Test, it was Italy’s crucial third-place finish, just ahead of France, that sealed the deal, securing them the Junior World Trophy title on home soil.

The home crowd erupted in celebration as Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO), Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO), and Kevin Cristino (Fantic) took to the top step of the podium, having left everything out on the course over six demanding days of racing.

France, despite pushing hard until the final flag, had to settle for second. They proved formidable opponents and worthy vice-champions in one of the closest Junior Trophy battles in recent memory.

Australia claimed third overall, completing the podium.

With a Day Six victory, Team USA ended their campaign on a high note to secure fourth overall, with Spain rounding out the top five.

Chile took sixth, finishing just under three minutes ahead of Sweden, who relinquished their title and settled for seventh. Great Britain placed eighth, with FIM Europe and Slovenia completing the top ten.

Junior World Trophy Final Standings – After Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM ITALY 31’07.87 8:57’53.41 2 TEAM FRANCE 31’39.46 +1’30.80 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 31’02.12 +3’22.16 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 30’19.67 +11’46.76 5 TEAM SPAIN 32’20.76 +16’08.54 6 TEAM CHILE 33’24.28 +22’13.54 7 TEAM SWEDEN 33’12.33 +24’56.29 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 33’08.97 +35’47.61 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE 34’26.27 +51’03.93 10 TEAM SLOVENIA 34’46.76 +51’42.84 11 TEAM AUSTRIA 34’06.32 +54’58.65 12 TEAM CANADA 34’41.67 +1:06’16.28 13 TEAM FIM LA 34’03.53 +1:06’47.01 14 TEAM GERMANY 34’04.92 +1:09’01.59 15 TEAM PORTUGAL 35’15.22 +1:14’16.29 16 TEAM BELGIUM 34’23.34 +1:20’37.65 17 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 3:22’55.57 +11:10’26.48

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

The United States completed their dominant campaign in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy with a well-earned victory.

Entering the Final Cross Test with a commanding 35-minute, 46-second lead, the trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Rachel Gutish (RIEJU), and Korie Steede (Husqvarna) had already done the hard work. But they didn’t let off the gas. Richards and Steede finished first and second in the final test, with Gutish in eighth place, ensuring a clean finish to their flawless week.

The result marks the USA’s third consecutive Women’s World Trophy win and their sixth overall, drawing them level with Australia at the top of the all-time standings.

Australia fought hard throughout the event but knew overhauling the American squad would be a tall order. With Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) finishing third in the Final Cross Test, the Aussie team locked in second overall for 2025.

France capped off a strong week with a third-place finish. After briefly holding second overall midweek, the French squad can take pride in their podium performance, one of their strongest showings in recent years.

Just outside the podium, Italy secured a respectable fourth overall on home soil, while Great Britain rounded out the top five—finishing 18 minutes behind the Italians.

Slovakia and Canada followed in sixth and seventh, with Chile and Germany completing the top nine in this year’s Women’s World Trophy standings.

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy Final Standings – After Stage Six

Pos Team Day6 Total Time 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 33’10.93 10:11’54.09 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 34’47.72 +37’23.58 3 TEAM FRANCE 36’51.10 +44’05.32 4 TEAM ITALY 37’40.30 +57’24.59 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 37’55.21 +1:15’39.58 6 TEAM SLOVAKIA 42’49.22 +2:15’55.88 7 TEAM CANADA 1: 04’47.36 +2:27’05.51 8 TEAM CHILE 3: 24’27.81 +11:02’47.49 9 TEAM GERMANY 3: 50’17.20 +15:18’51.57

Manufacturer’s Team Award

The Manufacturer’s Team Award went to the Red Bull KTM trio of Garcia, Girroir and Oliveira.

Manufacturers Team Award

Red Bull KTM (Garcia, Girroir, Oliveira) Honda (Bernardini, Blanjoue, Morettini) KTM 2 (Ahlin, Davis, Riordan)

Club Team Award

The Club Team Award saw MC Italia A race to the overall win. The Italian trio of Luca Colorio (Triumph), Davide Mei (Beta) and Valentino Corsi (KTM) will remember this victory for many years to come.

Team Rabaconda and BBM – Racing Time finished second and third, respectively. GTBN and Missouri Mudders completed the top five.

Australia’s Dungog Australia MCC finished in 101st position, Dandenong Australia MCC in 111th, and Oyster Bay Australia MCC in 137th.

The Veteran Club Team saw Gottbros Team take the overall victory, ahead of Motosport Bozkov 2 and Team Canada – Veteran, with Team MM Racing fourth.

Randy Mastin Memorial were best in the MOTOREX Women’s Club Team Award class, finishing ahead of FIM LAT AM Women.