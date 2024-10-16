IXON IX-AIRBAG U03

RRP $699.95

Choose the totally independent airbag with great protection and maximum comfort.

The IX-Airbag U03 is an independent electronic airbag with no cable to fix to the motorcycle or sensors to install. In other words, it is an airbag that can be worn under any jacket, just like a vest.

➡️ TODAY, MORE THAN 100 MILLION KILOMETRES HAVE BEEN COVERED BY USERS, WHICH ALLOWS THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE @INANDMOTION TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATED IN OUR IXON AIRBAG.

➡️ IT IS THE ONLY AIRBAG SYSTEM RATED 5/5 IN SRA TEST.

➡️ 1 IN 4 MOTOGP RIDERS WEARS IN&MOTION AIRBAG TECHNOLOGY, LAST SEASON IT REPRESENTED 117 INFLATIONS.

An airbag born on the track with IXON riders and developed for all motorcyclists.

Airbags have been one of the top innovations for protecting motorcyclists in recent years and one of the most effective means of protection.

In the event of a fall, the airbag is inflated, absorbing the impact on the upper part of the body, thus reducing the stress on the highly exposed areas.

The IXON airbag protects the collarbone, thorax, abdomen, neck and backbone.

Click here for more information and how to order