IXON IX-Airbag U05

The latest IXON IX-Airbag U05 systems have arrived in Australia, inspired by Research & Development work with the brand’s MotoGP riders, and now meeting FIM MotoGP and JuniorGP standards, unlike the previous U03 unit.

That ensures you can push your limits anywhere with a product that can be used in all environments. Thanks to its three fall detection modes, the IX-AIRBAG U05 is suitable for Road, Racing and Adventure use, with an optional hydration kit and chest protector kit also available, as the ‘Adventure Pack’ and ‘Racing Pack’ respectively.

Pricing is from $949.95 RRP, with the inflator costing $179.95, and an In&Box Revolution subscription or outright In&Box Classic purchase compulsory for activation, although you’ll only get one activation mode with either of those choices.

The IXON IX-Airbag U05 is unisex and available in sizes Extra Small (XS) through to 2XL via MCAS.com.au (link).

Head into your local IXON stockist to check out the new U05 airbag,

or read on for more information…

IXON IX-Airbag U05 Ventilation

The IXON IX-Airbag U05 is equipped with AIRFLOW CHANNEL technology: a unique and advanced ventilation system that provides maximum body cooling, with guided airflow in and out through 3D Mesh channels present throughout the back and chest areas of the liner, inside the airbag.

Technology developed in competition, directly with IXON MotoGP pilots: Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, and Takaaki Nakagami.

The choice of exterior materials also promotes ventilation: Hard Mesh on the front and back, ultra-stretch Mesh on the sides. Thus, the IX-AIRBAG U05 is 100% ventilated.

IXON IX-Airbag U05 Comfort & Versatility

An ultralight airbag designed for unparalleled freedom of movement and comfort.

The choice of ultra-lightweight materials for both the interior and exterior allows for a minimal-weight airbag. The design has been carefully crafted to not hinder movement and provide perfect riding sensations. The cut is very close to the body, avoiding the feeling of bulkiness and allowing the airbag to be forgotten.

The airbag comes with a specific IX-CONNECT kit for seamless integration of the airbag into a suit (video tutorial available here)

Three fall detection modes integrated into the In&box electronic unit designed by In&motion: the airbag is suitable for Road, Racing, and Adventure use. Switching between modes is done with a single click via the My In&box mobile app.

The IX-AIRBAG U05 integrates the only airbag technology offering three distinct detection modes: In&motion has developed 3 specific algorithms tailored to each of these practices.

The IX-airbag U05 meets the requirements of numerous national and international federations, including the FIM, and is therefore suitable for use in circuit racing, including MotoGP and JuniorGP.

Starting from September 2024, approval for motocross competition use is granted under the condition of association with the RACING PACK, an optional chest protection pack that connects to the airbag.

IXON IX-Airbag U05 Protection

In case of a fall, the airbag becomes operational and effective in just approximately 0.055 seconds, well before the initial impact: 0.033 seconds for detection time and 0.022 seconds for inflation time.

Inertial unit composed of 6 sensors (3 accelerometers and 3 gyroscopes) that measure the rider’s movements in real-time: over 1,000 analyses are conducted every second.

Inflatable cushion covering 5 protection zones to safeguard vital areas of the upper body: neck, back, shoulders, chest, ribs.

Next-generation inflatable cushion made of OPW material: up to 5 inflations before factory inspection, which is 2 more than the IX-AIRBAG U03.

Deflation: inflatable cushion operation optimized to enhance protection in the event of a fall and in case of secondary accidents, as well as to manage post-fall situations.

Riding autonomy: 30 hours.

Recharge time for the In&Box electronic unit: 2 hours.

Certification: garment certified CE according to standard EN 17092-6:2020 C U, airbag tested according to protocol AMC-013.

Expanded foam back protection, 15% lighter than the back protection of the IX-AIRBAG U03. CE certified protection according to standard EN 1621-2:2014, type FB (full back protection) and level 1.

Rating within the SRA motorcycle airbag ranking: 5 stars.

IN&BOX electronic unit by In&Motion

In&motion subscription required, with rental or purchase of the In&box electronic unit. The In&Box Revolution offer at 120 € / year or 12 € / month corresponds to a subscription without commitment for the rental of the unit, the In&Box Classic offer at 400 € corresponds to the purchase of the unit.

Upgradeable In&box electronic unit: regular updates.

The In&motion referral system offers up to three years’ free membership of the In&box electronic unit.

IXON is imported in Australia by Cassons.