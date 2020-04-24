Something orange, something new…
Product Advertorial
What a year 2020 has been thus far, causing chaos for many businesses around the world. Ixon however, has taken on the role of a much-needed bearer of good news. It is business as usual for the all-new 2020 winter range that will leave you wanting more!
Ixon say they are all about ‘Riding Your Way,’ choosing the routes and directions you will take, and just as importantly, your style.
Ixon continues to co-innovate with its customers, designing and creating the products you love.
So, don’t let winter or COVID-19 get you down. Simply jump on your beloved bike with your new gear and make those essential rides a full and enjoyable experience.
What’s new
- Challenge & Challenge Lady jackets
- Sprinter jacket colour
- Cobra jacket colour
- Luthor Lady jacket
- Gotham & Gotham Lady jacket
- Brixton jacket
- Breaker & Breaker Lady jacket
- Mike jean colours
- Mikki jean colours
- Cathelyn jean colours
- Pro Indy glove
- Pro Nodd glove
- Pro Apollo glove
- Hoxton Lady boots
- Airblock Headwear
- Thermal Headwear
IXON WINTER 2020 Catalogues…
Australia – Apparel | Gloves
New Zealand – Apparel | Gloves
Locate your nearest dealer: www.ficeda.com.au/dealerlocator