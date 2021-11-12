2021 FIM MiniGP World Series

The 2021 FIM MiniGP World Final was an incredible conclusion to the first season of the FIM MiniGP World Series. Two races worth standards points and then the Super Final Race – worth double points – decided the Champion, with FIM MiniGP Spain Series rider Izan Rodriguez coming out on top after doing the triple.

Spain’s Pablo Olivares came second overall and took two podiums, with Italian Cristian Borrelli was third overall after also finishing on the rostrum twice.

Race One

After Qualifying Race that saw the top two move through, the first points on offer were decided. Rodriguez got the perfect start and the holeshot, but Olivares was close on the chase.

They took a 1-2 for Spain, with Irish lad O’Brien impressing to convert fourth on the grid to a podium finish in P3.

Race Two

With one more rider on the grid, the winner of Qualifying Race 2, there were 25 more points up for grabs and Rodriguez once again took an early lead. He had Olivares as his shadow again too, with the two eventually crossing the line split by almost nothing in another 1-2.

This time around, the close fight for the podium was won by Cristian Borrelli as the FIM MiniGP Italy Series rider made an impressive step forward.

Super Final Race

With 50 points on the line it all came down to the final race, and this time around Rodriguez didn’t get the holeshot – closest rival Olivares did. But it didn’t take too long for the points leader to strike back and attack, taking over in the lead once again.

Olivares then got embroiled in the group fight behind, and Rodriguez pulled away to take his third win of the day to underline his domination of the event. Borrelli and compatriot Edoardo Liguori came out on top in the group scrap, taking second and third respectively.

Championship Standings

Izan Rodriguez took a clean sweep to become the inaugural Champion and Olivares made it a Spanish 1-2 on the back of his two second places and a fourth.

Italian Cristian Borrelli’s progress throughout the day was rewarded with third overall, just one points off Olivares.

13-year-old Italian Edoardo took fourth in the standings after the first MiniGP World Final, with Ireland Series star Josh O’Brien continuing his pace in Race 2 and the Super Final to lock out P5 for 2021.

2021 FIM MiniGP World Series Final Points

Izan Rodriguez (SPA) 100 – Age 11 Pablo Olivares (SPA) 66 – Age 13 Cristian Borrelli (ITA) 65 – Age 11 Edoardo Liguori (ITA) 58 – Age 13 Josh O’Brien (IRL) 48 – Age 12 Pedro Matos (POR) 37 – Age 11 Matteo Masili (ITA) 28 – Age 13 Tadeas Benacek (CZE) 27 – Age 12 Martim Reis (POR) 25 – Age 13 Gabriel Vuono (ITA) 20 – Age 10

