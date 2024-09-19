Jack Miller on a Pramac Yamaha for 2025 MotoGP season

Jack Miller will join Pramac Yamaha for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship and will continue to be the only native English speaker on the grid next season.

The Australian has raced Honda, Ducati, and KTM MotoGP machinery before and has also raced for Pramac before(2018-2020), but 2025 will be the first time that Jack has raced a Yamaha.

This will also be the first time Yamaha has fielded a full-time Australian rider in the premier Grand Prix class since Garry McCoy raced a YZR500 more than two decades ago for Red Bull Yamaha WCM.

This will be a great relief for Aussie fans who had feared that Jack might be missing from the MotoGP grid next season after the 29-year-old’s tough run of late, but obviously, Pramac and Yamaha management values his experience.

Yamaha has promised that Miller can count on having a Factory 2025 YZR-M1 and full Factory support. His team-mate will be Miguel Oliveira.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director

“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing’s line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group. With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond. Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can.”

Jack is currently in his tenth MotoGP season. Of the current grid, only Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez have more MotoGP starts. Miller has had 170 starts in the MotoGP category and has scored four wins, 23 podiums and two pole positions.

Jack Miller made his Grand Prix debut on an RZT Aprilia at the 2011 German Grand Prix before switching to a Caretta-backed KTM for five more 125 races in 2011. Miller then moved on to a Honda for the new-look Moto3 category in 2012.

Miller remained in Moto3 on a Honda in 2013 before joining Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2014, where he finished second in the championship to Alex Marquez by a slender two-points.

Miller then made a somewhat controversial leap directly from Moto3 up to MotoGP in 2015 with LRC Honda. Miller then switched to MarcVDS Honda for 2016 and 2017 before starting a five-year stint with Ducati in 2018.

Miller won at Assen on a MarcVDS Honda in 2016, becoming the first satellite team rider to win a race in over a decade.

Jack spent his first three years on a Desmosedici with Ducati with Pramac, before being promoted to a factory seat with Ducati Lenovo in 2021. That year, 2021, Miller achieved his best result in MotoGP, finishing fourth in the championship. He then finished fifth in 2022.

Miller won in 2021 at Jerez and Le Mans and also took a victory the following year at Motegi, the scene of his most recent victory.

Miller signed with Red Bull KTM for 2023 and finished 11th in the championship that year. Miller continued with KTM for the current 2024 MotoGP World Championship.