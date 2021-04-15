Medical check up required before clearance granted

Jack Miller recently underwent successful arm pump surgery on his right forearm and aims to make amends for a somewhat disappointing start to the season in Qatar with redemption at Portimão.

The Australian, who last year finished on the second step of the podium to secure Ducati’s second MotoGP Constructors’ World Title, has been working hard in recent days to recover in time for the Portuguese GP.

This afternoon Miller will undergo a medical check-up to gauge his fitness before doctors’ will green light his participation at Portimao this weekend.

Jack Miller

“After the operation on the right forearm, I have started the rehabilitation immediately, and everything is going as planned. Portimão is a track that I really like, and I have great memories from last year’s race when I was able to finish second on the podium after a thrilling scrap with Morbidelli. Unfortunately, this year I won’t be 100% fit, but I will do my best as always to try to get the best result possible.”

Grande Prémio 888 de Portugal schedule