Jack Miller tries surgical fix for compartment syndrome

Jack Miller was operated on by Dr Mir on Tuesday evening in Barcelona.

He is expected to return to action in the next Portuguese GP in Portimão in about ten days

Jack Miller

“It was a short operation, and it went very well. I can’t wait to start the rehabilitation. There are still ten days left before the next Grand Prix at Portimão. If my recovery proceeds normally, I’ll be able to be back on track in Portugal, even if not completely at my 100% fitness. I want to thank Dr Mir and all his team of the Dexeus Hospital for their availability and all the care they have given me“.

Jack Miller underwent surgery on his right forearm this evening to relieve ‘arm pump’ (compartment syndrome), which caused him problems during the last two Grands Prix held in Qatar.

Having returned from Doha yesterday, the Australian rider went to the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona (Spain), where he was immediately examined by Dr Mir (Director of the Dexeus Institute’s Upper Limb Unit).

After undergoing an MRI at rest and one under strain, it was decided to perform surgery immediately to restore the forearm’s vascular and nerve activity to normal.

Jack will spend 24 hours in the hospital, and then he will be able to begin rehabilitation with the aim to return on track already in the next round in Portimão for the Grand Prix of Portugal, scheduled from 16th-18th April.