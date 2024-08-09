Roulstone secures Moto3 berth for 2025

Impressive Moto3 rookie Jacob Roulstone will race the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 for another season in 2025 after signing a contract to form part of the factory’s ranks in the category.

Jacob Roulstone

“I am really thankful to be riding for another season with Tech3, as well as continuing my pathway with Red Bull. I would like to say a huge thank you to Hervé Poncharal and to the entire Tech3 family. I could not be happier to be able to race another year with this incredibly supportive team, and I believe that we have great things to achieve together. I look forward to continuing growing as a racer with these amazing partners.”

The 19-year-old has shown great potential in the first half of his rookie year in the class. 8th being his best result so far, Roulstone already counts four top 10-finishes in 2024, and he has scored points in eight of the ten rounds already completed. The Australian currently stands second in the Rookie of the Year title chase, sixteen points from the leader but with another ten rounds left to win the coveted award.

Hervé Poncharal – Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team Principal

“It is a huge satisfaction for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 to be able to continue the adventure with Jacob Roulstone next season. So far, Jacob clearly has met all the expectations you can have from a rider in his rookie season, and he has done a fantastic job with his crew. Not only is he a fast rider with great potential, but he is also a smart and hard-working young man, who understood from day one that results are not only coming from the race weekends, but also from the work you achieve between the races with your crew. He is still learning the Moto3 category for now, but we are confident that the work will pay off, and we are excited to see what we can achieve together next season.”

The Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 squad is one of the leading teams in the Moto3 division, and the initial stage of the company’s Grand Prix development. It is with great pride that the team accompanies young riders such as Jacob Roulstone, coming from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, in their debuts in Grand Prix, to help them find their way to their ultimate goal, MotoGP.