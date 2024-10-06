2024 Asia Talent Cup

Round Four – Motegi, Japan

For the fifth time in seven races, Zen Mitani is an IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup race winner in 2024 after a trio of young Japanese stars went head-to-head in the Race 1 thriller at Motegi. The winning margin was just 0.115s to second place Ryota Ogiwara, while rookie Seiryu Ikegami finished a close third to see the leading three split by 0.150s at the chequered flag.

Australia’s Levi Russo and Archie Schmidt brought home top-10 results, in eighth and 10th respectively, with Rikki Henry a DNF, after collecting another rider into a corner when the braking heated up more than expected.

In a reversal of fortunes however, Ikegami added a race win to his tally, the #14 stealing victory from Mitani on the run to the line in race two to win by an incredible 0.026s as Ryota Ogiwara finished a very close third in another fantastic victory battle in Japan.

In almost a repeat of race one, Russo took ninth in race two, Schmidt finishing 10th, while Rikki Henry finished in 17th after clearing his morning medical checks.

Race One

Mitani – from pole – grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1 as we saw a lead group of three quickly form at the front. The aforementioned trio were over three seconds up the road from the chasers within three laps, as Riichi Takahira – from the back row of the grid – and Kiandra Ramadhipa made it a two-rider fight for P4 and P5.

The race lead changed hands several times, mainly between Mitani and Ikegami, as Ogiwara kept his powder dry until the #16 made a move at Turn 3 on the penultimate lap.

That didn’t work though as Mitani and Ikegami carved back past as Ogiwara ran wide, and heading onto the last lap, Mitani led.

Defending well and putting his Honda right where he needed, Mitani didn’t give Ogiwara or Ikegami a sniff. The #2 won to continue his march towards the crown, with Ogiwara and Ikegami settling for P2 and P3 on home soil.

Ramadhipa pipped Takahira to P4, with the duo nine seconds away from the top three fight. 15 seconds down the road a great fight played out for P6 which was won by Rintaro Takamoto.

Wildcard rider Shingo Iidaka picked up P7 after starting from the front row, as Levi Russo, Kiattisak Singhapong and Archie Schmidt completed the top 10 following a last lap Turn 11 crash that saw Alfonsi Daquigan and Rikki Henry unfortunately go down.

Rikki Henry – DNF

“What a day, I was feeling really good qualified P9 and looking forward to racing. Had an ok start jumped up to 7th place battling with 4-5 other riders bouncing between 5th-8th. Unfortunately I was sitting P7 went to take the inside line and wasn’t expecting the other rider to break so hard and I hit his back when causing us to both crash. I have another medical in the morning to clear me to race again which I’m feeling positive about. Sorry to all my sponsors for a DNF, tomorrow is a new day and I’ll be putting my all in again.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Zen MITANI JPN 26’39.200 2 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +0.115 3 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.150 4 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA +9.152 5 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +9.203 6 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +24.982 7 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +25.529 8 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +25.798 9 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +28.139 10 Achie SCHMIDT AUS +35.496 11 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +35.669 12 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +35.732 13 Farhan NAQIB MAL +58.053 14 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +58.010 15 Rakshith DAVE IND +104.209 Not Classified Alfonsi Daquigan PHI 1 lap Rikki Henry AUS 1 lap

Race Two

Mitani grabbed the holeshot again but once more, Ogiwara and Ikegami made good starts to make sure the #2 didn’t break clear in the opening couple of laps. Ikegami earned second place from P7 and dragged Ogiwara and himself to Mitani, as the leading trio enjoyed an early four second lead.

Just like Race 1, the lead between the Japanese trio was changing hands on every lap. There was nothing to split Mitani, Ikegami and Ogiwara until with three laps to go, Ikegami made a mistake into Turn 11. It cost the rookie a second, but within a lap, that gap was bridged and heading onto the last lap, it was a three-rider scrap for the win.

Mitani held the advantage on the last lap all the way until Turn 11 when Ikegami tried to pounce. Mitani defended hard and despite Ikegami briefly leading, Mitani led out of Turn 11.

Turns 12 and 13 don’t provide realistic opportunities to pass, so now it was all about the drag race to the flag. Mitani led from Ikegami and Ogiwara, but with the help of a great run out of Victory Corner – and a dose of slipstream – Ikegami picked Mitani’s pocket to win for the first time in the ATC.

Eight seconds behind Motegi’s titanic trio was Riichi Takahira who, after starting both races from P16, salvaged a double top five on home turf. It’s not what Takahira would have liked, but a solid effort nonetheless.

Right behind the P4 finisher was the magnificent wildcard, Shingo Iidaka. A front row and a P5 on Sunday morning signalled a brilliant weekend for the debutant, who finished just eight seconds away from the podium in Japan.

Farish Hafiy claimed P6 after crashing out of Race 1, as the Malaysian and seventh-place Kiattisak Singhapong crossed the line together. Rintaro Takemoto, Levi Russo and Archie Schmidt completed the top 10 in Race 2.

Levi Russo – P9

“What a weekend in Japan! We had very different conditions in every session, I’m very happy with progression from the start of the weekend to the end and I’m super excited for Thailand in 3 weeks! Race 1 – Didn’t get off to the best start in the opening lap but I battled with the group for 6th position and finished in 8th. Race 2 – I got a much better opening lap and rode most of the race without slipstream, my lap times improved on Race 1 so I’m very happy with that!

As always a Huge thanks to the whole ATC team for all your support and encouragement this weekend, I’m so grateful.”

Archie Schmidt – P10

“Started again in fifth on the grid and finished race two in P10. Results may be the same but this race felt much better, I was able to keep good pace all race. Getting my fastest lap for the weekend on the last lap with a 203.001. Round 5 in Thailand in a few weeks.”

So that’s it from Japan. Mitani leaves home soil with a commanding 71-point lead over Takahira, as we await a return to action in Thailand where we could see the 2024 Cup winner crowned.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 26’40.278 2 Zen MITANI JPN +0.026 3 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +0.078 4 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN +8.064 5 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +8.139 6 Farish HAFIY MAL +13.909 7 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA +13.929 8 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN +17.477 9 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS +17.493 10 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +17.655 11 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI +33.643 12 Kitsada TANACHOT THA +33.650 13 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +33.695 14 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA +33.712 15 Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL +49.018 16 Farhan NAQIB MAL +49.713 17 Rikki HENRY AUS +102.792 18 Rakshith DAVE IND +109.414

Asia Talent Cup Standings after Round Three

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Zen MITANI Japan 185 2 Riichi TAKAHIRA Japan 114 3 Ryota OGIWARA Japan 105 4 Seiryu IKEGAMI Japan 100 5 Kiandra RAMADHIPA Indonesia 96 6 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG Thailand 82 7 Farish HAFIY Malaysia 71 8 Rintaro TAKEMOTO Japan 60 9 Levi RUSSO Australia 56 10 Sarthak CHAVAN India 42 11 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN Philippines 37 12 Archie SCHMIDT Australia 35 13 Tanachat PRATUMTONG Thailand 24 14 Kitsada TANACHOT Thailand 22 15 Rikki HENRY Australia 20 16 Shingo IIDAKA Japan 20 17 Rama PUTRA Indonesia 15 18 Burapa WANMOON Thailand 12 19 Farhan NAQIB Malaysia 8 20 Rakshith DAVE India 6 21 Chiranth VISHWANATH India 5 22 Asyraff ZAQUAN Malaysia 3 23 DAVINO BRITANI Indonesia 0 24 Xuhao ZHANG China 0

2024 Asia Talent Cup Calendar